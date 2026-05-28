Globo’s Best Practices for World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Ad Insertion

Globo director of adtech Ana Beaklini says latency has traditionally been the biggest problem the Brazil-based Globo has faced in its efforts to provide seamless ad insertion for high-stakes, high-concurrency, ultra-low-latency live events like the World Cup. In this conversation with Streaming Media contributing editor Nadine Krefetz at Streaming Media Connect 2026, Beaklini explains how Globo has addressed this issue and the best practices the company will implement at massive scale for upcoming World Cup live streams and OTA broadcasts and AI’s role in hyper-personalizing Globo’s live ad decisioning.

Finding the Right Balance Between Effective DAI and Low Latency

Krefetz begins, “Ana, we talked a little bit about the user experience and monetization in terms of live events, but do you want to give me a little bit of background as to how you think about live events and doing ad insertion just overall and especially how AI is playing into this?”

Beaklini replies in terms of latency—how in sport, low latency is important to the user experience. Globo’s technology and the suppliers it has in its architecture don’t support a low-latency approach in terms of “the process that I have to do to call [up] the DAI [dynamic ad insertion] and to do all the manifest manipulation to [enable] this delivery doesn’t work very well,” she notes. The workaround is that “if I have something like a really important sponsorship, sometimes it’s better to use a hybrid approach and have more like an awareness approach, not a DAI delivery[, which is w]hat we are of course now trying to do for the World Cup; the World Cup is coming and is a very important event here for us in Brazil.”

It’s a balancing act, Beaklini says, having both “the monetization and the DAI approach with the really low latency at the same time,” and there’s an extra challenge with Globo’s newest initiative, DTV+. “That’s the approach for ATSC 3.0 standards. So with that standard, our expectation is to have a really hyper-personalized DAI delivery. So [facilitating] a much more rich experience for the customer. But since [the World Cup is] a live event, the main issue will be to be sure that we have really low latency to preserve the experience and to preserve the audience that we have here” in Brazil.

Krefetz wonders, “So with the DTV+ or ATSC 3.0 type of implementation, this is for both online and broadcast?”

“It will be a hybrid approach,” Beaklini clarifies. “So if you are connecting [to] the internet, you have all the layers with the extra experience that we are developing, and the idea is to be able to have the DAI in the traditional TV approach.”

Hyper-Personalization and AI

Krefetz asks how AI is being used for personalization, and Beaklini confirms that the hyper-personalization approach does leverage AI “to have different kinds of creative and to use the information of creative with all the different information that we have” about the viewer. Globo is able to have “a deep understanding” of each user, she says. “So the idea is to have a creative [piece and] really personalize it to your interests, and so that’s what we are trying to do, but in a really lower level, not in the segmentation level—that’s the DAI tradition that we have today.”

Join us 11-13 August 2026 for more thought leadership, actionable insights, and lively debate at Streaming Media Connect 2026! Registration is open!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles