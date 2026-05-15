ICYMI: Streaming Media Connect May 2026
Another Streaming Media Connect is in the books! The event was all about sports streaming and featured exclusive keynote fireside chats with Tennis Channel SVP DTC Matt Graham and Verimatrix Director of Product Management, Anti-Piracy Maria Malinkowitsch, along with a slate of enthralling panels packed with A-list speakers from DAZN, Globo, Fubo, OneFootball, FloSports, NESN, IAB Tech Lab, Telestream, Zixi, BuyDRM, ViewLift, CacheFly, Servers.com, Tiledmedia, Norsk, and more.
Check out a playlist of Streaming Media Connect sessions on Streaming Media's YouTube channel to catch the sessions you missed and revel in the ones you want to relive through the magic of VOD.
We'll be back August 11-13 for the next installment of Streaming Media Connect 2026 with a focus on unlocking global scale and another round of deep dives and provocative conversations with the top thought leaders in the industry.
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How do you fill a 24/7 channel with compelling sports programming without breaking the bank? On Thursday, May 14, Chris Pfaff will moderate the Streaming Media Connect panel "Alpha Channel: Programming and Monetizing Sports on FAST" alongside experts from Fubo, FloSports, FreeLiveSports, and TeleGraff Media. This panel explores creative scheduling and content mixes, licensing strategies, fresh angles on balancing mass appeal and niche differentiation, and tips for identifying and serving passionate communities of fans. Learn what turns on FAST sports channel viewers and keeps them tuning in.
07 May 2026
On Thursday, May 14, Elecard's Victoria Tuzova will moderate the Streaming Media Connect panel "Need for Speed: Ultra-Low-Latency Sports Streaming From Stadium to Screen." This panel of experts from Servers.com, Synamedia, Vindral, and Stats Perform dives into the engineering fundamentals—capture, encoding, delivery, and playback—that underpin smooth execution through the first, middle, and last miles without sacrificing quality. Learn what breaks at scale, how to prepare for and ward off disaster, and why low latency isn't just a number, but the difference between a winning broadcast and a blown opportunity.
02 May 2026
On Wednesday, May 13, Chris Pfaff, CEO, Chris Pfaff Tech Media, will moderate the Streaming Media Connect panel "Fans Forward: Creating Lean-In Engagement With Personalized, Next-Gen Sports Streaming Experiences." This panel explores how next-gen platforms deliver individualized sports experiences: customizable commentary tracks, fan-selected camera angles, in-game ecommerce, personalized graphic overlays and statistics, and even AI-generated highlight reels tailored to individual interests.
28 Apr 2026
Streaming Media Connect February 2026 was all about the business and tech of ad-supported streaming and featured exclusive keynote fireside chats with Michelle Auguste of the NBA, Michelle Munson of Eluvio, and Kimmy Li of GAMELOOP and a slate of expert panels panels packed with speakers from YouTube, Disney, DAZN, Fubo, Fremantle, FloSports, Fuse, LG, Philo, Bitmovin, CacheFly, Tavant, and more. Check out a playlist with Streaming Media Connect sessions on Streaming Media's YouTube channel to catch the sessions you missed and revel in the ones you want to relive through the magic of VOD.
26 Feb 2026