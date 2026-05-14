Broadcast & Cable Are Ready to Reintroduce Themselves to Advertisers

Right now at the annual TV upfronts, the major media companies are emphasizing their digital offerings more than ever. There is a prevailing narrative in media circles that broadcast and cable have lost ground to connected TV. Spend patterns appear to back it up, and planning conversations follow the same script.

Despite that, traditional TV’s audience story is far more stable than the narrative suggests. What changed isn't the value of the content or the audience. It's how advertisers could transact against it.

Fortunately, the tide is shifting where critical signals are making their way into traditional TV, paving the way for relevant, engaging ads that benefit MVPDs, networks, and advertisers themselves.

Technology is pushing the one-to-many era to evolve

For decades, broadcast and cable delivered something no other medium could: fast, broad reach, inside premium content, on the biggest screen in the house. In this one-to-many model, advertisers ran one ad across all programming on a network or channel, that ad reached one massive audience, leading to one shared viewing moment.

It worked. In many ways, it still does. The premium nature of the content hasn't diminished, and the big screen remains the most engaging, valuable environment in advertising.

But the one-to-many model carries built-in limitations. Massive general audiences became less appealing when advertisers felt they were reaching disinterested or unqualified audiences, and were struggling to quantify the ROI of their TV spend. CPMs in broadcast and cable are unpredictable relative to the actual quality of the content. Measurement relies on panels and modeling, which is educated guesswork rather than verified outcomes. And when a buyer can't connect an impression to a household or to a result, they can't price it accurately or optimize against it. So they discount the channel or move their budget to channels that give them more certainty.

Budgets flowed to digital first, then CTV, not because the audience was better, but because the signal was. Identity, targeting, and outcome data were built into the transaction. Buyers concentrated their spending where they could operate with confidence

So while broadcast and cable audiences remained intact, the infrastructure used to interpret and act on that audience lagged behind. As a result, this valuable inventory was judged by the limits of measurement rather than the limits of the medium.

Digital-native brands raised the bar

A growing share of ad spend now comes from brands built in digital channels. These advertisers operate with a clear view of who they're reaching and how they measure success. When they extend into television, they expect the same control.

CTV aligns with those expectations and has therefore absorbed much of this demand. Traditional TV has been harder for these buyers to access in a comparable way. The audience is there, but the path to transact against it has been less direct.

In some cases, MVPDs and networks themselves have concerns that any change would impact their revenue. There are justifiable fears of commoditization, a “race to the bottom” in CPMs, and even cherry picking only the best performing inventory, leaving unsold remnant inventory that needs to be filled.

That has kept a meaningful portion of demand at a distance. Broadcast and cable remain premium environments but the one-to-many nature doesn’t translate to these digital-native advertisers.

Evolving broadcast without losing what makes it valuable

Fortunately, work across broadcasters, MPVDs, and technology partners is introducing more addressable capabilities into linear environments. This moves broadcast TV from a one-to-many to one-to-one engagement strategy. In doing so, the premium content and audience is finally paired with targeting capabilities, predictable CPMs, and improved measurement capabilities.

This shift doesn't replace the value of broadcast and cable, but instead captures that value properly for the first time. The content, screen, and audience remain premium. Now the CPM reflects that, because the buyer knows exactly who they reached and what happened next.

As a result, every part of the buy improves. CPMs get priced accurately. Outcomes become measurable. Planners can apply the same discipline they use everywhere else. And critically, new ad buyers can finally participate in the medium because they can finally operate within their existing frameworks.

The ecosystem upside

CTV addressability is now table stakes. Broadcast addressability is the harder, more valuable frontier, and it's where the next wave of revenue will be unlocked.

For networks and MVPDs, this should drive a near-term revenue uptick. The audience is already there. Budgets are flowing toward addressability, and the more signal connected to inventory, the more visible it becomes to advertisers chasing engaged viewers. Brands will pay higher premiums for addressable inventory and new advertisers will enter the market.

Viewers win too. A future where broadcast and cable audiences see relevant, well-matched advertising is a materially better viewing experience, and a less skippable one.

Broadcast and cable never stopped being premium. What's arriving now is the signal layer that lets advertisers act on that premium, and price it accordingly. One-to-many built the reach. One-to-one addressability captures the value.

That era is here.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Viamedia.ai. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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