The Post-NAB View: Live Sports Still Need Technology That Works

I recently got back from Las Vegas after a few days at NAB. And, as always, it delivered. Big ideas, big promises and a huge amount of innovation across the show floor. But walking away from it this year, one thing is clearer than ever. Live sports streaming is no longer short of ideas. It's short of things that actually work at scale.

The Shift We’ve Been Talking About Is Real

Over my last few columns, I’ve talked about the industry moving from experimentation to expectation. NAB 2026 confirmed that shift.

The technologies we’ve been discussing for years are now everywhere. Cloud workflows, remote production, AI-assisted tools, and advanced connectivity. None of this feels experimental anymore. It all looks ready. And in many cases, it is. But only up to a point.

Sports Are Where the Pressure Hits First

Live sports are different. It is fast, unpredictable and completely unforgiving. There is no second chance. No opportunity to fix it later. No tolerance for failure. That is what makes sports such a powerful test case for technology.

It also exposes the gap between what looks good in a demo and what survives in production. At NAB, that gap is still there. You see workflows that work perfectly in controlled environments. Clean demos, slick interfaces, impressive features.

But when you start mapping them onto the reality of live sports, the questions begin. How does this scale across multiple venues? How does it handle dozens of feeds at once? How does it integrate with everything else already in place? That is where things get harder.

Everything Is Connected… and That’s the Problem

One of the biggest shifts this year is how connected everything has become. Broadcast and streaming are no longer separate conversations. They are part of the same system.

Capture, transport, processing, and distribution now sit on a single continuum. And that continuum is expanding. More feeds, more formats, more platforms, more expectations.

On paper, that is progress. In reality, it introduces a new level of complexity. Because the challenge is no longer about making individual parts work. It is about making the whole system work, every time, under pressure.

The Hidden Layer Is Doing the Heavy Lifting

The real innovation at NAB is not what sits in front of the camera. It is what sits behind it. The orchestration layer. The part of the system that moves content, manages workflows, and keeps everything aligned in real time.

It is also the part that is under the most pressure. Because as the number of feeds and platforms increases, so does the complexity of managing them. And the expectation remains the same. The viewer should never notice.

Where It Still Falls Short

For all the progress, there are still areas where the industry is not quite there. Integration remains messy. Too many solutions still operate as standalone tools rather than part of a wider system.

Scale is still a challenge. Making something work once is not the same as making it work across an entire season, across multiple competitions and across different production teams. And simplicity is still elusive.

If anything, there is a risk that we are adding layers of complexity faster than we are removing them. That is not sustainable.

What Actually Matters Now

The conversation needs to move on. It is no longer about what is possible. We know what is possible. It is about what works.

What works in live sports, at scale, under pressure. What integrates cleanly into existing workflows. What simplifies operations rather than complicates them. That is where the real value is now.

The Reality Check

NAB is always a glimpse of the future. This year, it felt like that future is much closer. But it also felt like we are still catching up to it.

The technology is largely there. The execution is not always at the same level.

Back to the Fan

And, as always, this all comes back to the fan. They do not care about workflows, infrastructure, or integration. They care about whether the stream starts, whether it plays and whether it delivers the moment.

If we get everything else right, they never think about it. If we get it wrong, it is the only thing they notice. That is the standard live sports has always operated to.

NAB 2026 showed that we are closer than ever to meeting it. But also that there is still work to do.

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