NAB Is Full of Big Ideas—Live Sports Need Ideas That Work

Every year NAB promises the future of sports broadcasting. And every year, we see flashes of it. We also see a lot of things that never quite make it out of the demo environment.

That’s not a criticism. It’s the nature of an industry that thrives on innovation. NAB has always been the place where new ideas are tested, showcased, and debated.

But live sports have changed.

The margin for experimentation is shrinking. The scale is growing. And the expectation from fans is simple. It just has to work.

So as we head into another NAB, I’m less interested in what looks impressive on a stand and more interested in what is actually ready to survive in production.

What I Want to See

First, I want to see technology that is clearly built for real workflows, not just demonstrations.

The difference is obvious when you look for it. Real solutions talk about integration, reliability and scale. Demos tend to focus on features in isolation. Live sports are not built on isolated tools. It is built on systems that have to work together under pressure.

I also want to see more end-to-end thinking.

We have no shortage of innovation in this industry. What we often lack is connection. Brilliant tools solving very specific problems, but without a clear path into the wider production chain. The real progress happens when those pieces come together, when capture, transport, processing and distribution are treated as one continuous workflow rather than separate conversations.

Scale is the next test

It is easy to make something work once. It is much harder to make it work every time, across multiple events, venues, and formats. That is the reality of modern sports. More content, more feeds, more platforms. If a solution cannot scale, it is not ready.

And finally, I want to see technology that simplifies.

The industry does not need more complexity. It already has enough. The best innovations are the ones that reduce friction, remove steps, and make workflows more intuitive. The ones that allow production teams to focus on storytelling rather than system management.

That is where the real value is.

What I Don’t Want to See

There are also things I hope we see less of.

AI that claims to do everything.

AI has a huge role to play in sports production, but we are still in a phase where it is often over-positioned. Not every workflow needs to be reinvented, and not every problem needs an AI solution. What matters is where it genuinely adds value, not where it looks impressive in a demo.

I also hope to see fewer examples of technology looking for a problem. We have all seen it. A clever piece of engineering that does something interesting, but without a clear use case in live sports. Innovation is not just about what is possible. It is about what is useful.

And perhaps most importantly, I want to see less of the gap between the demo and the deployment.

Live sports are unforgiving. There is no second chance. No opportunity to fix it later. If something is going to be part of that environment, it has to be robust, predictable and ready to work first time. That is the standard.

Closing the Gap

What sits underneath all of this is a shift that has been happening for a while now. The industry is moving from experimentation to expectation.

Technologies that were once trialled on smaller events are now being asked to perform at scale. Cloud workflows, remote production, automation and advanced connectivity are no longer “nice to have.” They are becoming core to how sports are delivered.

And that changes how we should look at innovation. It is no longer about what is new. It is about what works.

What Actually Matters

NAB will always be a place for big ideas, and it should be.

But the most important technology on display this year will not necessarily be the most eye-catching. It will be the technology that understands the reality of live sports. That it is fast, unpredictable and emotionally driven.

And that behind every moment on screen, there is a system that has to deliver it flawlessly. If we see more of that, and less of everything else, then the future of sports broadcasting will not just look impressive at NAB.

It will actually work where it matters.

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