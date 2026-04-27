NAB 2026: NVIDIA’s Not-So-Secret AI Agents

One demo I saw at NAB 2026 covered using agents to create content. Obviously, agents need to be managed so they don't think too far outside the box. In this demo, NVIDIA talked about their control plane for a multitask agent project that helps create both a script and animated characters.

Agent Background

“Thinking about agents, this is really the fundamental shift from retrieval-based computing, where you create a file, access, store, work on it some more and save it,” said NVIDIA Director Global Media and Entertainment Strategy and Marketing Rick Champagne. “We’re moving [to] AI factories where everything is generated and iterated upon.”

Champagne went on to explain that “agents are using reasoning and planning and solving multi-step problems. They can act with the autonomy that you allow.”

NVIDIA has a new framework for managing the multitude of agents you may need to execute a task with enterprise-grade guardrails. They recently introduced NemoClaw for OpenClaw, an open-source stack that adds privacy and security controls to OpenClaw, the company’s open-source tool for running agents and was recently acquired by OpenAI.

NemoClaw enforces policy-based privacy and gives users control over how agents behave and handle data. “From a trust standpoint, you also have to control identity and authentication,” Champagne said. “That’s the agent’s core observability, and you want to be able to see what your agents are doing. You want to audit their behavior; that’s really critical as agents become more and more autonomous,” he explained.



NVIDIA NemoClaw

OpenClaw also evaluates available compute resources to run high-performance open models like NVIDIA Nemotron locally for enhanced privacy and cost efficiency.

For developers building AI-powered projects, this removes one of the biggest blockers to deploying autonomous agents in production. The idea, according to one developer, is that this will help you avoid shocking monthly bills for cloud hosting, API costs, and proprietary platforms.

The same developer’s Linkedin post says they can deploy autonomous AI agent with a single terminal command and what they like are:

Built-in guardrails prevent your agent from going off-script

Open-source MIT License

No proprietary lock-in, works with any model

Runs 24/7 locally or in the cloud via NVIDIA Brev, a launchable free GPU environment

Partners like Adobe, Salesforce, and SAP

Demo

Champagne told the NAB audience that NVIDIA has recently released NVIDIA AI for media, a suite of audio, video, and augmented reality SDKs. The company also provides inference microservices. “You can string them together and you can build your own agents," Champagne said.

The following use cases are listed on NVIDIA’s website:

Content localization blueprint

Synthetic Video detector

LipSync

Active speaker detection

Background noise removal

Studio voice NIM

Video relighting

RTX video super resolution

3D body pose

Audio effects

Video effects

Augemented reality

One example is taking out background noise from narration and then upscaling the recording. Another is localizing content archives to additional languages. The demo showed video of a character talking in a perfectly synced video clip in 8 different languages.

The demo also showed off creative agents which were able to work with visuals to combine two different objects, like a black fox and an insect. The artist is then able to further refine the imagery, changing the content based on a reference image of a particular style.

The demo also showed how the agents can help creatives pitch story ideas. Taking a story written by an NVIDIA employee, the AI “reformats it, edits the log line for the story, generates shot breakdowns, and does character profiles."

All of this is editable, like any prompt system. If you don’t like what it produces, you can further elaborate on what changes you want to see. “It’s gone through the script, it’s found the characters, and it’s automatically generated some images for you,” said Champagne. “The whole idea here is we’re just pitching the story. It does that automatically, and then it creates a character profile sheet."

The demo went on to walk viewers through the next step, shot breakdowns: “going through the script and it starts to create a shot breakdown. So, it’s creating some images... pulling characters together, applying a style, and then from there you can go and you can fine tune.”

Both the model and the user are learning from the prompt interaction. You can also create a 3D gaussian splat of a still photo, so you can reimagine it from different angles and fill in missing imagery within the picture to create a better model. If you're not up for building things yourself, system integrators from NVIDIA are the way to go.

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