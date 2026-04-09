Fubo Optimizes its Mobile Streaming Experience for Sports Fans On-the-Go

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) today unveiled a major upgrade to its iOS and Android apps, powered by its proprietary AI technology, to optimize the sports streaming experience for fans wherever they are.

Recognizing that sports fans aren’t always at home, and that they check their phones often for game updates, Fubo’s enhanced mobile apps now deliver quick hits of moments that matter in addition to full video.

Watch a demo of Fubo’s upgraded mobile app here.

Sports fans can enjoy Fubo’s enhanced mobile streaming experience, which include features like:



Live video in carousels - Start watching the game right on Fubo’s home mobile screen with live, in-line video in carousels. By featuring live video, rather than static images, immediately when opening the app, users can find and discover content more quickly. Live video also turns the dynamic home screen into a destination within the Fubo app.



Advanced Team Channels - Fubo’s popular Team Channels feature enables users who have DVR’d coverage of their favorite teams to stream team-based playlists of bite-sized game coverage and news. Now this expanded feature offers more filters based on favorite leagues, and coverage of key sports moments at large.

Fubo’s proprietary AI technology identifies each moment within the full show to create the playlist. AI also pulls a relevant show moment to showcase the content in Fubo’s carousel rather than displaying a team logo.



Vertical (portrait) video for Team Channels - Aligning with the vertical mobile experience, Team Channels is showcased on the home screen in portrait mode. This feature will launch in the coming weeks.

Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary AI models, the app can zoom into the most critical areas of the video to provide a more modern portrait (vertical) experience.



Key moments in Game Alerts - Fubo’s personalized Game Alerts, which notifies fans when their favorite teams are playing, has been expanded. Now, pro baseball fans can receive push notifications about the biggest plays, and, with AI, tap to see them on the go.

Example: If a favorite team hits a home run in the top of the 7th inning to take the lead, Fubo will send fans a push notification not only about the moment, but with one tap on the notification, the fans will be taken directly to the home run.



Breaking news alerts - With Fubo’s AI technology, users can receive breaking news text alerts while they’re on the go. And, with one tap of the text, they can start watching live news coverage.

“At Fubo, we’ve already mastered the living room. Now, we’re conquering the on-the-go space,” said Isaac Josephson, senior vice president, product management, Fubo. “We recognize that sports fans and news junkies aren’t always at home. By leveraging our proprietary AI at scale, we’re transforming the Fubo mobile app from a simple streaming tool into a high-value, personalized, content engine. Fans rely on their smartphones for updates and quick hits, and Fubo is committed to delivering these high-stakes moments in addition to full live coverage.”

About FuboTV Inc.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is a consumer-first live TV streaming company with the mission of delivering premium sports, news and entertainment programming through a best-in-class user experience that offers greater choice, flexibility and value. The sixth largest Pay TV company in the U.S. (UBS estimates) and ranked among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies (2026) and the Financial Times’ The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies (2026, 2025), FuboTV Inc. owns Hulu + Live TV (entertainment), Fubo (sports) and Molotov (entertainment and sports), which stream in markets around the globe. FuboTV Inc. is an affiliate of The Walt Disney Company.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

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