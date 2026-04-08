Broadband’s Growth Playbook Is Broken, Relevance-Led Growth Is Next

For decades, broadband growth followed a simple formula: build the network, expand coverage, and customers would come. Scale was the strategy, coverage was the advantage, and growth was a function of how many subscribers you could reach. That playbook worked because the market was defined by scarcity. However, today, it’s defined by abundance.

Consumers now have more options than ever before: fiber, cable, fixed wireless, 5G, and satellite. Performance has largely converged. Speed and reliability–once differentiators–have become expectations. As a result, the traditional levers of growth are no longer enough. The industry isn’t running out of demand; it’s running out of differentiation.

From Scale to Saturation

Streaming offers a useful parallel. As highlighted in How Post-Peak TV Has Changed Streaming Consumer Behavior, the industry has entered a more mature phase–one defined by slower growth, higher churn, and increasingly fluid customer loyalty. Consumers rotate between services, optimize for value, and make decisions with far more flexibility than before. Broadband is approaching a similar inflection point.

Net-new subscriber growth is harder to come by. Switching between providers is easier now more than ever. With price sensitivity rising in a market where most providers can deliver a “good enough” experience, the question is no longer who can connect to the most homes–but who can create the most value within them.

The Expected Shift and Why Broadband Missed It

In most industries, growth evolves in stages. First comes scale, then experience, then personalization and engagement.

Streaming followed that path. Early on, platforms competed on content libraries and distribution. Then, they improved user experience through interfaces, discovery, and accessibility. Today, they are focused on audience engagement, bundling, and retention, as explored in Great Rebundling and the Fight Against Churn and Redefining Viewer Engagement Through Data-Driven Entertainment Experiences.

Broadband, however, doesn’t mirror that same progression. While providers were still optimizing networks and expanding coverage, a different shift was underway elsewhere.

Experience Didn’t Emerge, It Was Imposed

The rise of direct-to-consumer brands, such as Amazon and Shopify and the broader digital ecosystem, fundamentally reset customer expectations. Convenience became instant, interfaces became intuitive, and personalization became expected.

Customers didn’t just experience this in one service industry. They experienced it across the board. So, those once-considered innovative experiences became the expectation and part of the status quo.

Broadband providers aren’t just competing against each other anymore. They’re being implicitly compared to the best digital experiences customers have in any part of their lives. Which creates a new reality: experience didn’t become the next phase of growth for broadband; it became the price of entry. A poor experience will cost you customers, but a good one won’t win you many.

Broadband’s Leapfrog Moment

In most industries, companies had time to evolve into experience. Broadband doesn’t have that luxury. It has to leapfrog.

From: Scale → Relevance (with experience assumed)

By the time many providers began investing in better Wi-Fi, improved apps, and more seamless service models, the industry bar had already been raised and reset. The result is a compressed evolution. Broadband providers are being forced to solve for relevance while still delivering a baseline experience that customers now take for granted.

Introducing Relevance-Led Growth

If experience is table stakes, what actually drives growth? Relevance.

Relevance-led growth is about aligning your offering with how customers actually live, not just how your network performs. It means understanding:

Who your customers are.

What they value.

When that value matters most.

Because broadband isn’t consumed as bandwidth, it’s experienced through moments. A remote worker at 9 a.m. has different expectations than a gamer at 9 p.m. A family streaming across multiple devices on a weekend experiences the network differently than a small business during peak operating hours. The same connection delivers different levels of value depending on context. Relevance lives in those moments, not in the average.

Broadband’s Hidden Advantage

Here’s the part that often gets overlooked. Broadband providers already have a unique vantage point into how their service is used. Every connected experience–streaming, gaming, remote work, smart home activity–runs through a network. And network operations teams already use this information every day.

When traffic to a service like Netflix spikes in the evening, they don’t need to know what content is being watched. They simply recognize the pattern and respond, adjusting capacity, optimizing routing, and ensuring performance holds. This is not about individual tracking. It’s about aggregated, real-time signals. Signals that show:

When demand peaks.

How usage shifts throughout the day.

Where performance matters most.

The network already understands demand in real time. The business just hasn’t caught up.

Disconnect Holding the Industry Back

In most organizations, these insights stay within network operations. The teams responsible for maintaining performance are not the same teams responsible for defining offers, shaping messaging, or driving growth. The result:

Deep visibility into usage.

Limited translation into customer value.

The industry doesn’t lack data. It lacks a connection between the data and the decisions that shape the customer experience. This isn’t about collecting more information. It’s about using what already exists, responsibly and intelligently, to better align services with real-world usage.

What Relevance Looks Like in Practice

Relevance doesn’t require reinventing the network. It requires rethinking how it’s positioned and delivered. That could mean:

Designing offers around use cases, not speed tiers.

Recognizing time-of-day dynamics in how value is delivered.

Supporting different household or business needs more explicitly.

Creating modular, flexible options that reflect how people actually use the service.

Because the value of broadband isn’t static; it’s situational. Growth comes from aligning with those situations.

The Risk of Standing Still

If providers continue to compete solely on speed and price, the outcome is predictable. Commoditization accelerates, margins compress, and customers switch more freely.

If every provider looks interchangeable, the cheapest one wins. That’s not a growth strategy; it’s a race to the bottom.

Next Phase of Growth

Streaming has already shown what happens in mature markets. Growth becomes harder. Engagement matters more. Data becomes central. Value is defined not just by access, but by relevance. Broadband is now entering that same phase. But with one key difference:

It doesn’t get to grow into relevance. It has to leap there.

The providers that win next won’t just deliver connectivity. They’ll deliver relevance–consistently, contextually, and at the moments that matter most. Because in a world where experience is expected, relevance is what remains.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Decision Counsel. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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