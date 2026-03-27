LG Shop Time and the Creator Economy

Integrated purchasing opportunities and creator content are becoming increasingly prominent elements of the CTV experience. How are they converging on major CTV platforms like LG and webOS? Chester Goodson, LG Electronics’ senior manager of business development, discusses the rise of creator programming and monetization opportunities available through LG’s Shop Time ecommerce app and where the two intersect in this conversation with moderator Chris Pfaff at Streaming Media Connect 2026.

Working With Content Creators

Pfaff asks Goodson to describe how the team at LG works with creators on shoppable content.

Goodson notes that it’s common now for creators who have traditionally existed only on YouTube, such as Mr. Beast, to be visible in broadcast television ads. LG has been getting more involved with content creators over the past year. Across the LG brand, including appliances and consumer electronics, dedicated teams are working with all types of creators across different verticals, he shares. Shop Time is still in the nascent stage of starting to work with brands and influencers to promote various categories. “Authenticity is absolutely key,” he believes, echoing what a fellow panelist said earlier in the session. So LG has to think carefully about creators to partner with.

“Brands are very eager to engage, but we have a team out of Seoul, Korea that collaborates with our team here in the United States to identify for the commerce piece of our business, Shop Time, as I mentioned, leveraging creator content in ways that are compelling for viewers,” Goodson explains. This approach will continue to evolve. LG recently promoted its StanbyME mobile TV by executing campaigns with creators across social media. “And so that definitely, I think, whet our appetite for more creative opportunities together. So you’ll see more of that,” Goodson predicts.

Leveraging the Excitement Surrounding K Culture

Pfaff mentions that he recently attended a K-FAST event, and he finds it interesting that Korean culture has “incredible sustainability and power.” He wonders how it affects LG’s shoppable approach. “The mind boggles at what you can do. And speaking of authenticity, [K culture has] captured the ears and eyes and yes, the heart, of so many people across the world now. I mean, that’s got to be enormously exciting for you and the team, right?” Pfaff asks.

“You make a really good point,” Goodson agrees. “And coming from Asia, and Korea in this particular case, they’re advanced as far as the different executions and engagements [and] opportunities, starting back with mobile, but now on the TV. The Shop Time app, the shopping app that’s installed in all of our TVs, that was born out of Seoul, Korea,” he reminds Pfaff.

Goodson finds it exciting to continue iterating and innovating to find the best ways to compel consumers to turn on the TV. Goodson uses the example of the art gallery on LG TVs—people leave it running to show “beautiful art on the TV,” which is legitimate engagement, but Goodson says the team has to figure out how it can bring in other utilities for consumers, including gaming and shopping.

Join us May 12–14, 2026 for more thought leadership, actionable insights, and lively debate at Streaming Media Connect 2026! Registration is open!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles