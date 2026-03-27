Incrementality is About to Become the New Baseline for CTV Outcomes

For years, “performance” measurement was basically credit assignment. Last-click doesn’t tell you the full story of what caused a conversion; it tells you where the conversion showed up. That was tolerable when channels were siloed. It’s not tolerable in 2026, when CTV is increasingly bought with growth expectations and stitched into cross-device funnels.

The market is also hearing a more candid admission from the biggest platforms: last-click can materially overstate impact - by more than 30% in some analyses - because it rewards whoever happens to be nearest to the moment of conversion.

In CTV, where exposure is often view-through, and actions happen on other screens, that distortion can turn “good ROAS” into a mirage. That’s why incrementality is becoming a necessary baseline. In practice, it means fewer arguments about attribution models and more routine experimentation baked into media plans.

Standards are forming

As CTV becomes more competitive - with more buyers, higher CPMs, and more scrutiny - standards have risen. Performance teams can usually make CTV work in tests. The hard part is defending scale. Finance and procurement want to know whether the spend created new outcomes or simply intercepted demand that would have converted anyway.

As that posture spreads, “show me attribution” won’t be enough; “show me lift” becomes the cost of entry. Expect this to show up first in managed-service deals, then as the norm in larger self-serve commitments.

This won’t kill click-through measurement. Most growth advertisers will run incrementality in parallel with attribution, using attribution for fast optimization and incrementality as the validation for scaling budgets.

Why parallel measurement works

To be clear, attribution is still useful, for speed and capturing a moment in time in particular: identifying tracking discrepancies, optimizing creative, reacting quickly when something changes. But it’s a weaker referee in a world of overlapping exposure. When CTV, mobile retargeting, paid search, and email touch the same user, last-touch logic becomes a game of who was the last to touch the ball. We should be looking at hockey-style assists (multiple touches prior to the goal), rather than how a tennis winner is “scored.”

Incrementality answers a different question: how many outcomes would not have happened without the ad exposure? Whether the design is geo lift, audience holdout, ghost ads, or another approach, the principle is consistent: compare a credible “no-ad” baseline to reality.

That baseline matters more in CTV because CTV is increasingly used as the top of a multi-step funnel. Teams are starting to treat CTV exposure as a trigger for downstream retargeting sequences across screens. The more coordinated that funnel becomes, the less meaningful the last-click becomes. Since TVs are typically not the device of conversion, marketers need to be creative in how they ensure and confirm conversions. According to eMarketer, CTV allows for not just attribution, but validation of a conversion using software and household devices.

If incrementality is the cleaner truth, why are some marketers dragging their feet on doing it? Because it’s historically been expensive, slow, and operationally painful. Tests require clean splits, stable windows, enough volume for significance, and discipline across teams. Many brands can’t run them continuously, and many sellers haven’t integrated testing into buying workflows.

That friction is exactly why the coming shift will be fast. As sellers mandate incrementality and sophisticated buyers demand it to unlock spend, the advantage will belong to whoever lowers the cost of truth: simpler setup, clearer methodologies, fewer integrations, faster time-to-readout.

What should leaders do now?

CTV advertisers need to treat incrementality like viewability: a baseline requirement. Build a test calendar aligned to major spend moments. Decide when attribution is sufficient for optimization and when incrementality is required to scale. And be honest about what incrementality can’t do: it won’t fix bad creative or weak supply, but it will stop you from mistaking correlation for causation.

If CTV is going to keep swallowing “performance” budgets, it can’t keep living on flattering math. The next era is colder: lift, or it didn’t happen. Brands that can’t produce a believable baseline will keep paying for conversions they were already going to get - and the ones that can will finally know which dollars are working.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from AppsFlyer. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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