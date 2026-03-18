The Future of Shoppable TV Requires Restraint

The ad industry loves a clean storyline, and that’s what’s being circulated when it comes to connected television: CTV is digital, digital is clickable, and clickable should mean shopping.

The story is tidy. It is also woefully incomplete.

CTV and shopping are not going to become one and the same, because CTV is still TV. People press play to watch a program, sink into the couch, and let the story carry them. That lean-back experience is the product, and the fastest way to undermine it is to treat the living room like a blank canvas for every interactive idea the ad industry can invent.

If the next chapter of CTV is going to deliver on both engagement and outcomes, it starts with a simple constraint: Respect the viewer first, then innovate inside that reality.

Behavior is changing (for some)

At the same time, we cannot pretend viewing behavior has not shifted. For a meaningful share of audiences, the phone is not the “second screen.” The TV is. People watch streaming content with a device already in hand, already logged in, already built for action. Shopping does happen while viewing, and not always because an ad demanded it. Often it happens because interest sparks in the moment, and the viewer chooses to follow it, quickly, on the screen that makes action easy.

Those two truths can coexist. CTV should remain a premium viewing environment, and the industry should design for the multi-screen reality that increasingly surrounds it. The mistake is thinking the answer is to throw every interactive format at the audience and see what sticks. More options are not the same as a better experience.

The rule: Interactivity must be viewer-led

Interactivity has to be earned, not imposed. The opportunity is to give viewers the option to engage only when something genuinely catches their attention and they decide to take the lead. That is a very different philosophy than “maximize clicks” or “add overlays.” It is also the only approach that scales without exhausting the audience.

This is why the QR code has become such a common default. It is not because viewers are enamored with holding a phone up to the TV. It is because QR codes have served as a simple bridge between two environments: the storytelling screen and the action screen. In many cases, it has been the easiest available handoff. But “easiest available” is not the same as “best possible.” The industry can do better than the QR code, not by chasing novelty, but by focusing on what actually makes interactive advertising work.

A simple gate for interactive CTV experiences

Before adding interactivity to a CTV campaign, the question should not be, “Can we?” It should be, “Should we?” Three criteria should act as the gate:

Be relevant in the moment. Interactive ads shouldn’t just be broadly aligned to a genre or show category. They should be meaningfully connected to what the viewer is experiencing right now. Be low-friction. Every extra step is a drop-off point. If the viewer has to decipher a prompt or navigate a clunky interface, interaction is already over. Deliver clear value quickly. The viewer should instantly understand what they get by engaging, whether it is more information, a save-for-later option, or a simple route to explore an offer.

If the viewer would rather ignore the ad than figure out how to use it, the format is broken, regardless of how advanced the technology is behind it.

Device makers will define what scales

The next meaningful shift in CTV interactivity will be led by device makers and TV operating systems. They control the interface, remote input patterns, native UI conventions, and the ways a viewer can authenticate, navigate, and complete an action on the glass. Ad tech and content creators can innovate aggressively, but they cannot standardize a mainstream interaction paradigm in a vacuum.

That does not mean ad tech is powerless. It means the industry’s smartest path is to design interactivity that feels native to the device experience rather than bolted on top of it. When interactive ads “fight” the interface, viewers feel the friction immediately. When the experience aligns with what the OS already makes easy, interaction can feel natural, even in a lean-back environment.

The near-term win: contextual relevance, not more buttons

In the near term, one opportunity stands out as both practical and high impact: Improve contextual relevance in CTV. Only then can we innovate formats with relevance in mind. This is an absolute requirement if interactivity is to feel like a value-add instead of a disruption. When an experience is tied to what is happening in the content, when it makes intuitive sense in the moment, engagement feels additive rather than intrusive.

Delivering on that requires better visibility into what’s happening on screen. That means working with data partners who can interpret content signals, from basic program-level information when it is available to more advanced metadata that helps contextualize a specific scene. These capabilities often sit closest to publishers and supply-side partners, but buyers have influence as well. By being explicit about the contextual inputs they value, they can encourage the right data partnerships across the ecosystem.

At its core, this is about serving the viewer something that makes sense in the moment. When advertising reflects the context surrounding the audience, it is more likely to resonate and more likely to drive meaningful outcomes for buyers.

Ultimately, it's not that CTV advertising needs to “do more” or “do less.” It needs to do the right things at the right moments. Context is the difference between an ad that asks for attention and one that deserves it.

The longer-term unlock: privacy-safe, cross-device action

Further down the line, the bigger unlock is cross-device. If the TV is increasingly the context screen and the phone is increasingly the action screen, then the most scalable version of “shoppable TV” is not forcing commerce onto the television interface. It is enabling a seamless, viewer-led path to action across devices. That requires sophisticated cross-device mapping so that when a viewer’s interest spikes, the next step can land where completion is easiest.

That only works long-term if it is built on clear permissions and responsible data practices. Privacy and consent are not phase two. They are the foundation for scale.

A disciplined path forward

None of this is an argument against innovation. CTV has plenty of tools, formats, and technical capability. The industry’s challenge is not a lack of invention. It is a lack of discipline. There is a temptation to treat every new format as something that must be used everywhere, all at once. That is how premium environments get noisy and how “interactivity” becomes synonymous with clutter.

The better path is simpler and harder at the same time:

Respect the viewer and protect the lean-back experience.

Treat interactivity as optional and viewer-led, not mandatory.

Build formats that earn engagement through contextual relevance and low friction.

Align innovation with the realities of the device and OS layer.

Design for the real-world scenario where TV is the second screen and action happens on mobile.

CTV will reward the companies that treat the viewing experience as the product and interactivity as a privilege. When viewers lead, the industry can finally follow them to outcomes without breaking what made TV valuable in the first place.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from PubMatic. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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