Volumetric Video Won Gold at the Olympics. Is an Oscar Next?

The stadium holds its breath as the gun fires and the short-track speed skating final explodes into motion. Blades carve into ice, bodies lean into the final curve, knees strain to eke out every last reserve of power. The winner stretches for the line, crossing it first by just fractions of a second. In that instant, history is written, and the opportunity to frame it is gone.

The recent Winter Olympics, as always, reminded us that there are no second takes in sports broadcasting. Every camera decision is locked in. However sophisticated the rail rigs may be, or how sharply the first-person view drones can turn, each still commits to a fixed perspective. These broadcast innovations may have brought audiences closer than ever, but remain rooted in a flat, predetermined viewpoint.

Volumetric video changes that capture model entirely. By recording athletes from multiple viewpoints simultaneously, it preserves the spatial performance itself rather than a single chosen angle. Producers can then reposition a virtual camera in postproduction, even if the final output remains conventional 2D. Perspective becomes adjustable after the event, not fixed at the moment of capture.

Volumetric video’s uneven adoption across sports, music, and film

In high-profile sporting arenas such as the Olympics, volumetric capture safeguards the entirety of a performance. A medal-winning overtake or controversial collision can be reconstructed from positions that were physically impossible during the live moment. The technology does not replace traditional cameras but extends them, adding spatial flexibility upstream of existing broadcast workflows.

Early Olympic deployments have shown that volumetric replays could integrate into live coverage, but often with processing delays and quality constraints. At Milano Cortina 2026, AI-powered replay systems built on volumetric capture significantly improved visual fidelity, with some sequences approaching cinematic standards.

Outside of sport, adoption reflects different creative priorities. In music and selective productions, volumetric capture enables directors to defer camera decisions until post-production. Artists including Radiohead and A$AP Rocky have experimented with fully volumetric shoots, altering the boundary between filming and framing. The “shot” is no longer final on set and becomes fully programmable later.

Cinema, however, has presented a tougher challenge. Blockbuster filmmaking is deeply director-led. Framing is intentional, with lighting design, set construction and blocking all meticulously planned. Scenes are built to be viewed from very specific angles to convey emotion beyond the dialogue. Volumetric capture disrupts that convention by decoupling capture from final composition. The hesitation in cinema is less about technical feasibility than about authorship and workflow. Directors must reconsider how control operates in a spatial medium where perspective can be altered after the fact.

For now, widespread volumetric capture of entire narrative features remains unlikely. Adoption is pragmatic rather than universal.

What must mature next

If cinema’s barriers are creative, broadcast constraints remain technical. Live production environments demand reliability under pressure. It is one thing for volumetric systems to work in controlled demonstrations, and another entirely to scale predictably during global events.

Visual quality is often the first compromise under real-time constraints. High-fidelity techniques such as 4D Gaussian splatting can produce remarkable representations, but introduce latency. These models require iterative learning processes that cannot simply be solved by adding more compute. Even emerging single-camera approaches struggle to scale effectively in multi-camera environments, which is essential for full volumetric capture.

Bandwidth compounds the challenge. Uncompressed volumetric datasets are substantial. Even with compression, bitrates can reach tens or hundreds of megabits per second. Delivering that reliably to large audiences – particularly over mobile networks – remains complex.

The industry’s next breakthrough is therefore unlikely to come from capture hardware alone. Progress depends on mature, interoperable ecosystems for compressing, transporting and decoding volumetric formats at scale.

The future for volumetric video is looking bright. Just as drones and cloud production have reshaped expectations of live sports, volumetric workflows build towards a future where perspective is fully flexible, and not to the detriment of established viewing habits.

As extended reality devices and delivery systems evolve over the coming years, viewer-controlled viewpoints may shift from demonstration to mainstream. But until then, volumetric video earned a natural home where adrenaline is at its highest. In the Olympic arena, preserving every possible perspective is an insurance policy against missing a thrilling moment of sporting history.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Nokia. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

