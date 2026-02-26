ICYMI: Streaming Media Connect February 2026

How do "actionable insights" translate into concrete actions when it comes to media deals, partnerships, and brand growth in major sports leagues? In this clip, NBA VP, Global Media Insights Michelle Auguste explains how audience insights have informed the NBA's new 11-year media deal as well as the league's impending Euro League international expansion recently announced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
27 Feb 2026
In this clip from his Streaming Media Connect 2025 keynote, Warner Bros. Discovery distinguished video platform engineer Neal Roberts discusses what he calls "3 Up," the process of upgrading HBO Max live content from SDR to HDR, uprezzing from 1080i to 1080p, and upmixing Stereo or 5.1 audio to Dolby Atmos, as an example of how his team "productizes" streaming ops and ensures that they can have confidence in all of the audio and video experiences they deliver on HBO Max, regardless of any deficiencies in the source content or any assumptions made by platforms viewers use to watch it.
09 Jan 2026
A new collaboration was unveiled at Streaming Media Connect 2025 where Ring Digital's #FutureOfTV.Live produced a special, data-driven panel on Multiview, Mosaics, and L-bars in the context of live sports and CTV ad tech.
17 Dec 2025
In this wide-ranging interview from Streaming Media 2025, streaming industry vets Sarge Sargent and Timothy Fore-Siglin talk leveraging and deploying machine learning (ML) and generative AI (Gen AI) beyond the hype.
17 Oct 2025
In this interview from Streaming Media 2025, Cocoa Creative CEO and Iowa State University assistant professor of practice Terrence Thames discusses his approach to teaching students about the creative and business aspects of streaming with Streaming Media contributing editor Timothy Fore-Siglin.
17 Oct 2025
Streaming Media 2025, which rolled into sunny Santa Monica last week, featured speakers from Netflix, Roku, Paramount, BET, Google, Warner Bros. Discovery, Televisa Univision, and many more. Check out a playlist featuring the complete Streaming Media 25 program on Streaming Media's YouTube channel to catch the sessions you missed and revel in the ones you want to relive through the magic of VOD.
16 Oct 2025
Streaming Media presented its 17th Connect virtual conference May 20-22, featuring speakers from Paramount, Meta, Google, NBA, Roku, Warner Bros. Discovery, AWS, Akamai, Fubo, DAZN, Fremantle, IAB, Philo, Estrella, Eluvio, nanocosmos, Cerberus, and more, and session topics ranging from and sports on FAST to biddable advertising to SGAI to AI in live streaming to MoQ and more.
27 May 2025
Streaming Media presented its 14th Connect virtual conference August 20-22, 2024, with Media Industry Cartographer & CEO ESHAP Evan Shapiro and Streaming Media Editor-in-Chief Steve Nathans-Kelly as hosts and MCs, and featuring speakers from Google, Amazon, Roku, Bloomberg, DAZN, Fubo, IMAX, and more, and session topics ranging from streaming monetization to FAST strategy to OTT bundling to cloud streaming OpEx and live streaming at scale.
22 Aug 2024
Streaming Media presented its 13th Connect virtual conference February 19 - 22, 2024, with media industry cartographer Evan Shapiro as host and MC. Shapiro kicked off the event with a dynamic keynote, digging deep into the Q4 earnings call data to hold the spin doctors accountable and giving an unvarnished view of the industry. Other highlights included a keynote by Dana McGraw of Disney, titled Disney Advertising, Understanding Audiences: How Disney Advertising Leverages Data Science and Insights to Empower Advertisers, plus several panels covering topics such as app streaming UX design, scaling CTV advertising, measuring FAST success, and AI.
23 Feb 2024