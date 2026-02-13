Private 5G in Live Sports Production Across Land, Sea, and Air

There was a time when live sport meant cables, trucks, and fixed positions. Cameras sat where they could. Networks reached where they were built. Production followed infrastructure, not the other way around.

Land, sea, and air production is not new. Cycling races have followed riders across continents for decades. Sailing events have pushed cameras far beyond the shoreline. Aircraft have relayed signals from remote locations long before the industry started talking about private networks. Broadcasters have always found ways to make it work.

What is changing now is not the ambition of production, but the way connectivity is delivered. Instead of adapting to whatever network happens to exist at a location, teams are beginning to deploy infrastructure that moves with them. Private 5G does not reinvent live sport. It gives production teams greater control over environments they already operate in, and the agility to take the network with them wherever the story goes.

This is not a revolution in where sport happens. It is a shift in who controls the network that makes it possible.

If you look across modern sport, production rarely sits still. Cameras follow riders through mountain stages, track boats across open water, and move alongside athletes in environments where traditional broadcast infrastructure was never designed to live. These workflows have always existed, but they have often relied on complex layers of RF, satellite and temporary connectivity stitched together under pressure.

Enter private 5G

What private 5G changes is not the ambition of sport productions, but the way they are delivered. Instead of building a different connectivity plan for every location, teams can deploy a consistent network layer that travels with them. Vehicles become moving connection points. Drones extend coverage into areas that were once difficult to reach. Aircraft can act as airborne relays without the same dependency on fixed infrastructure on the ground.

The impact is less about replacing existing broadcast tools and more about simplifying how they work together. Production teams still use the cameras, workflows and storytelling techniques they always have. The difference is that the network is no longer a static constraint. It becomes part of the production itself, adapting to changing environments rather than forcing production teams to rebuild from scratch at every venue.

This approach is starting to reshape how crews think about remote and distributed production. Instead of asking whether a location has the right connectivity, the question becomes how quickly a network can be deployed alongside the event. That agility is what turns land, sea, and air from separate technical challenges into variations of the same operational model.

Making network and connectivity visible

One of the most interesting parts of this evolution is that connectivity is no longer hidden behind the scenes. It is starting to become part of how the industry tells its own story.

If you walk into Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year, one of the first things you will see is a bright orange Groppo lightweight aircraft, modified to operate as a private 5G network for live production, positioned at the entrance. It is an unusual sight, not because airborne production is new, but because the network itself has become part of the conversation.

Broadcast teams have supported land, sea, and air workflows for years, using a mix of RF, satellite and carefully engineered solutions to make it work. What private 5G changes is not where production happens, but how the connectivity is delivered and managed. Instead of rebuilding a network approach for every environment, crews can deploy infrastructure that behaves consistently wherever they operate.

For years, innovation in broadcasting happened quietly inside trucks and control rooms. Today, the network is becoming just as visible as the cameras and the commentary. Vehicles carrying portable networks, drones extending coverage, and airborne relays supporting production workflows are practical examples of how connectivity is evolving alongside production itself.

The aircraft at MWC is not about spectacle. It is a reminder that infrastructure has become a more active part of the production ecosystem, shaping how stories are captured without changing the ambition that has always driven live sport.

What often gets overlooked in conversations about connectivity is that live sport is no longer just a broadcast operation. It is an ecosystem that includes athletes, coaches, officials, safety teams and medical staff, all relying on reliable communications throughout an event, wherever that event takes place.

Private 5G plays a role here not because it changes how sport is produced, but because it extends where and how broadcast-grade connectivity can operate. Across land-based races, open-water competitions and airborne production environments, operational teams are beginning to rely on more consistent network behaviour to support performance analysis, safety monitoring and faster decision-making.

For broadcast crews, this means that the network becomes another production tool rather than just a transport layer. Wireless cameras, return feeds, talkback and operational communications can move together on a consistent network that travels with the production, adapting to environments that were traditionally managed through separate technical approaches.

Private 5G for pro production

The private network is not there to replace public connectivity used by fans or spectators. Its role is focused on the professional side of sport, supporting the people and workflows that sit behind the camera while enabling production teams to operate with greater flexibility across land, sea and air.

Live sport has always adapted to the environments around it. From early outside broadcasts to satellite uplinks and today’s IP-based workflows, production has evolved by learning how to operate wherever the story unfolds. What is changing now is the way connectivity itself moves alongside that production.

Production teams have always planned their networks carefully, tailoring RF, satellite and infrastructure to suit each location. What private 5G introduces is a more consistent layer that can travel with the production, reducing the need to redesign connectivity approaches from the ground up for every environment. Land-based events, open-water competitions and airborne workflows may look different on screen, but the expectation from crews remains the same. Reliable connectivity that supports the craft they have always delivered.

The Groppo lightweight aircraft at MWC 2026, adapted to carry a private 5G broadcast network, sits at the entrance to the convention centre. It is not there to suggest that airborne production is new. It simply reflects how the network layer continues to evolve alongside the way sport is captured.

As live sport continues to stretch across land, sea, and air, connectivity becomes less about fixed installations and more about operational agility. The ability to deploy quickly, operate consistently and focus on storytelling rather than infrastructure is what production teams have always aimed for. Private 5G is becoming one of the ways that ambition is supported.

Because in the end, the audience never sees the network. They see the moment. And the more adaptable the infrastructure becomes, the more natural those moments feel.

