Sneak Preview: Best Content Bets: Programming Decisions That Maximize Fill, Yield, & Scale

On Thursday, February 26, Rebecca Avery, owner and principal of Integration Therapy, will moderate the Streaming Media Connect panel “Best Content Bets: Programming Decisions That Maximize Fill, Yield, & Scale.” Curating the right content mix is the foundation of scalable streaming channel monetization. This session breaks down the art and science of building a content library that draws and engages viewers and shows how data-driven programming decisions impact ad fill rates and cultivate sustainable growth across platforms.

Confirmed panelists include:

Rebecca Avery is a strategic advisor and media operations expert with two decades of experience navigating the intersection of technology, content, and accessibility. As the owner and principal at Integration Therapy, she helps media companies untangle complex supply chains and build smarter systems through metadata-driven approaches that prioritize usability and inclusion. A former metadata architect behind streaming standards still in use today, Avery brings both technical fluency and human-centered insight to every table she joins. She currently chairs the Metadata Working Group for the Streaming Video Technology Alliance and has advised on AI, accessibility, and operational resilience across the media landscape.

“Content is still king, no matter the vehicle,” Avery states. “If you’re curious about how revenue, data, and content strategy connect, this panel will show you how programming choices impact both audience engagement and business results. I’m looking forward to exploring how instinct and analytics work together to create channels that grow and perform.”

Pamela Duckworth is an award-winning executive producer with extensive experience across all production disciplines and brand marketing. She is head of Fubo Studios, which is Fubo’s original production division dedicated to sports and entertainment programming across multiple formats. Duckworth brings more than 25 years of production experience—from initial conception to final distribution—in pay TV (live streaming, cable), commercials, live sports and events, syndicated television series, and short-form content to Fubo. In her role, Duckworth is responsible for all strategy, creative direction, and original programming for the company’s owned and operated TV networks, including Fubo Sports, Fubo Movie Network, and Fubo Latino Network.

“Fubo Sports Network was an early FAST disruptor, launching all the way back in 2019 before many of our peers,” Duckworth shares. “From the very start, we’ve tested, observed and iterated, making sure our content strategy and programming mix never get stale. Today, that means leaning into live sports—we stream 1,200 hours of live content each year—and growing our foothold in combat sports. We discover and grab hold of the trends our audiences care about, then replicate the experience to scale.”

Kyle Espinosa oversees content strategy, programming, and analytics for Global Channels at Fremantle as VP of programming and data analytics. His remit includes linear and digital programming for a wide range of channels including BUZZR, Jamie Oliver, Baywatch, Family Feud, The Price Is Right, and Let’s Make a Deal. He has worked with world-class IP such as SpongeBob SquarePants and House of the Dragon from his time at Nickelodeon and HBO Max. He was part of the Nickelodeon Digital team that won a shared Emmy for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media. Espinosa is an alumnus of Grinnell College. He is a first-generation immigrant from the Philippines. He is also a Posse Foundation Scholar.

“I’m looking forward to discussing how programmers balance taste and instinct with data when making decisions at scale,” Espinosa says. “Data is most useful when it helps validate editorial judgment, not replace it. On the panel, I’m excited to dig into how that balance shows up in real-world channel performance and monetization, and where AI can streamline workflows and support better decision-making at scale, while keeping humans at the center of the process. Anyone responsible for programming or distribution should find the conversation practical and directly applicable.”

Jon Giegengack is the principal at Hub Entertainment Research, which he founded in 2013. Thanks to his more than 20 years of experience in research for the entertainment industry, he recognized the need for real-time insight about the changing world of digital entertainment: from how people discover new content, to how they consume it, to how they pay for it (if they pay at all). Giegengack works with leading entertainment brands including ABC, Comcast, Netflix, Sony, AMC, and AT&T. He is a regular speaker at industry events and has been quoted in publications like Variety, TheWrap, Forbes, and Bloomberg.

“One of the biggest shifts in TV right now is the redefinition of ‘premium’ content. For younger audiences, premium no longer means big budgets or new releases—it means content they personally identify with. That idea is baked into the creator economy, and it’s something traditional Hollywood now must adapt to deliver,” Giegengack says.

