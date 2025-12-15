View from the Top: LTN | The time is now

The media broadcasting market is at a defining moment. Intense digital competition for household wallet share. New creator economies vying for engagement and viewer attention. And with spectrum reallocation accelerating and satellite distribution capacity under pressure, the move to more agile, cost-effective distribution models is no longer a question of if, but when. For fast movers and smart thinkers, that shift is happening now. For broadcasters, rights holders, and streaming platforms alike, the urgency to adapt has never been greater.

The Moment for a Purpose-Built Network

There’s an overwhelming realization taking hold: purpose-built, multicast IP distribution harnessing Transport Stream over Internet Protocol (IP-TS) technology is becoming the most logical way to deliver premium live video. Just this year, networks like Tennis Channel and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) joined premium content providers like TelevisaUnivision and MSG Networks in transitioning their primary channels to an IP-TS model with us. These are not one-off experiments or trials for backup feeds. They are strategic, future-proof moves by some of the industry’s most trusted leaders—rooted in clear ROI and trust in technology.

When my co-founders and I created LTN nearly two decades ago, we made a bet that the internet would become the main way live video gets delivered. We also knew that the public internet was designed as a “best-efforts” technology and could not, by itself, deliver both the high reliability and low delay that premium live content demanded. That’s why we designed patented technologies as an overlay to the public internet, creating a reliable, scalable, low-latency architecture now known as the LTN Network.

Today, with nearly 8,000 channels and over 80 million hours of live content delivered over our network annually, that bet has proved its worth. We’re present in every US TV market, reaching affiliates across 98% of pay TV households today and 100% by next year. We deliver streaming channels and the most-watched sports events—from the Super Bowl to MLB coverage—across both traditional platforms like cable and OTA, as well as new digital, OTT and FAST platforms.

Here Come the Innovators

Technology shifts are exciting. What’s more exciting is the wave of innovation led by media leaders we work with, some who have been around since the birth of television, and many who have arrived in a streaming-first era.

Alongside the leading rights holders and platforms that trust us for premier live video customization and transport, I see rapid advances and digital transformation among US broadcast and station groups. Take Sinclair and Scripps as examples: making smart investments in sports rights and local news with future-ready distribution and streaming tools to deploy new digital channels, create localized experiences, and unlock new revenue streams.

These types of broadcasters are doubling down on innovation, launching D2C apps, experimenting with FAST and OTT models, and unlocking real-time syndication, event-based master control and ad insertion capabilities that simply weren’t possible with legacy tech. Our network now powers live streaming channels for station groups, including localized digital news variants to bring trusted local news to wider audiences on platforms like Roku. Local broadcasters are finding new ways to bring live news and sports to audiences wherever they are. It’s smart business, and we’re proud to help them along the journey.

Local Sports, Global Growth

We also see incredible momentum from a new wave of growing sports leagues. These organizations are embracing hybrid rights strategies, lighter production models and global distribution to build their brands and grow their audiences. The World Surf League and Major League Volleyball (formerly Pro Volleyball Federation) stand out as future-ready leagues using all-IP ecosystems to deliver more live events, tailored for fans in multiple languages and platforms.

Opportunity for rights owners and buyers across the sporting tiers is immense. Regardless of their size, sports organizations we work with are dedicated to producing exceptional content in smarter ways, often using remote production techniques and real-time customization tools. And among the largest rights holders and streaming platforms, I see a shared energy to give viewers more—richer quality, exclusive content options, more relevant ads, and deeper interactivity.

What Comes Next

We’re entering our industry’s most exciting phase. There’s never been more opportunity—or better reason—to do things differently and do them better. If you’re planning for the next five years, don’t settle for inflexibility, cost hikes, and best-effort distribution technologies. Demand contractual SLAs. Push for interoperability, end-to-end visibility, and true reliability. Ask for more. The time is now.

