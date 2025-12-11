Brand Safety and High School Sports Streaming Monetization

For ubiquitous high school sports streamer Hudl—which, according to VP of media Adam Gouttierre, broadcasts 5,000 football games every Friday night of the season and hosts high school highlights on almost every active NFL player—monetizing content means embedding brands in their streams that align closely with the content. They are primarily “locker room brands” such as Gatorade and Nike that are not only relevant to sports, but also aspirational for the athletes in that they’re also associated with established stars at higher levels. In this clip from Streaming Media 2025, Gouttierre and Chris Pfaff of Chris Pfaff Tech Media discuss the importance of matching brands with content when your audience is predominantly “communities of passion.”

Brand Partnerships

Pfaff asks Gouttierre to speak about brand safety with his clientele. He wonders how long Hudl has been using embedded brand sponsorship.

Gouttierre says it’s been part of live for about three years. “We also have 12 million highlights a year. And a lot of those highlights are created by athletes. And so we’ve had longer partnerships with Nike and Gatorade that want to reach that audience,” he notes. He describes Nike’s sponsorship approach: “they want to reach active athletes in context” and during live.

With Gatorade, Hudl did a sponsorship called Fueling Greatness. “Hudl’s been around for almost 20 years, and that means almost every NFL athlete—every NFL athlete but one, he’s a punter from Australia—has their highlights on Hudl. [We have a] majority of WNBA stars, majority of NBA stars,” Gouttierre explains. He gets back to Gatorade: “So Fueling Greatness with Gatorade was Caitlin Clark, Jayson Tatum, and Josh Allen. Three stars … with three different sports. We mashed up their Hudl highlights from when they were in high school with their professional highlights, and it was a really great piece of branded content and then delivered that back on the Hudl platform to athletes and in the live sporting event.” It created full-circle moments for both the content and the athletes’ careers, he says.

Like Guerrilla Marketing

Pfaff points out that this approach is similar to guerrilla marketing “because you’re getting in with these different leagues as well.”

“Absolutely,” Gouttierre agrees. He describes the term Hudl uses for companies such as Nike and Gatorade, which is “locker room brands,” because athletes request to work with those brand due to their aspirational feel. Seeing Caitlin Clark’s high school highlights could inspire college-bound athletes.

Pfaff jokes, “[W]hen I think of ‘locker room,’ I think AXE body spray. You should work on that one.”

Gouttierre laughs.

“But I think that’s an interesting way that you … have really backed into what is essentially a massive way to organically integrate these brands into what you’re doing,” Pfaff praises him.

“The NFL, for context, we’re not competing with them,” Gouttierre notes. “They’ll have 16 games across the weekend. We’ll have close to 5,000 football games on a Friday night. And so it’s changing mindsets on [how] you can reach high school youth sports at scale. … You can reach these communities of passion at scale in cool ways.”

