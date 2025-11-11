Field & Stream and Outdoor America Partner to Launch “Field & Stream TV”

Field & Stream and Outdoor America today announced a landmark, strategic partnership to launch Field & Stream TV, rebranding Outdoor America’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) and broadcast platforms under one of America’s most trusted outdoor brands.

The collaboration—announced by Doug McNamee, President of Field & Stream, and Nick Rhodes, CEO of Outdoor America Holdings—unites Field & Stream’s 150-year heritage with Outdoor America’s rapidly growing television network to create the premier video destination for outdoor storytelling and lifestyle content.

Expanding an American Icon Across Media Channels

The launch of Field & Stream TV marks the next phase of the outdoor brand’s growth in media—joining its print publication, website, social platforms, and podcasts with a 24/7 television network. Building on Outdoor America’s broad, national footprint, the rebranded channel will feature exclusive new content, original series, and special programming, offering sponsors the largest combined audience reach in outdoor media.

The Country Sports Lifestyle: Where Outdoor Traditions Meet Culture

Positioned as the home of the Country Sports Lifestyle, Field & Stream TV will bridge the worlds of outdoor pursuits and authentic American culture. The channel will develop original programming in collaboration with leading outdoor storytellers, top sports producers, and music partners—including investors Morgan Wallen and Eric Church—to bring audiences stories that celebrate the connection between hunting, fishing, camping, and outdoor cooking.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Outdoor America team to launch Field & Stream TV with a powerful and immediate distribution footprint,” said Doug McNamee, President of Field & Stream. “This partnership allows us to tell more stories that celebrate life outdoors—through new, exclusive programming and an unmatched ability to reach audiences and sponsors across every channel. It’s a defining step in Field & Stream’s continued evolution.”

“The Field & Stream name represents the gold standard of authenticity in the outdoors,” added Nick Rhodes, CEO of Outdoor America. “Together, we’re building a world-class outdoor lifestyle network with premium programming, dynamic partnerships, and a global vision.”

Field & Stream will host an exclusive launch event for industry partners at the SHOT Show, unveiling Field & Stream TV’s flagship original programming and key production partners.

About Field & Stream

For more than a century, Field & Stream has been the most-trusted voice of the outdoors. With origins dating back to 1871, F&S has taught a nation to hunt and fish, to camp and explore, to survive and thrive in the outdoors—all while leading the charge to conserve and fight for wildlife and wild places. The secret to our longevity is simple: Hunters and anglers love a great story—and nobody tells one better than Field & Stream. Acclaimed singer-songwriters Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, along with a group of experienced brand builders, acquired and relaunched Field & Stream in 2024, unifying this legacy brand for the first time in its history. Now embarking on a new chapter, the next generation of Field & Stream includes a best-in-class, outdoor-lifestyle media platform, a return to a print publication, a membership community, a wide variety of co-branded and licensed product lines, plus experiential brand extensions including a modern and affordable lifestyle lodge concept. For more information visit www.fieldandstream.com

About Outdoor America

Outdoor America is committed to inspiring Americans to spend more time in our nation’s great outdoors. Outdoor America is designed as the authority for people passionate about outdoor sports and recreation. Delivering compelling content across all connected devices, Outdoor America will engage its audience with relevant and local information, motivating them to embrace their love of the outdoors by recreating in our country’s many public lands and waterways. Outdoor America is available to users through three key environments, including Broadcast TV, Digital Distribution through FAST TV and Streaming, and an Online Marketplace with over 800 brands and 50,000 products for outdoor enthusiasts. For more information, please visit www.outdooramerica.com.

