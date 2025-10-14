SM 2025: Elecard’s Victoria Tuzova Talks Livestream Monitoring and Rethinking the Sports Fan Experience

Elecard Head of Strategic Partnerships Victoria Tuzova joins Future Frames Podcast Co-Producer Doug Daulton for a candid interview on the show floor at Streaming Media 2025, discussing livestream monitoring for sports and other large-scale events and advances in immersive experiences via AR and VR, as well as advances in ultra-low-latency streaming and her work with Women in Streaming Media to heighten women's representation in the industry.

Explaining Elecard's role in livestream monitoring for OTT and IPTV, focusing on both Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS), Tuzova explains, "We are on the instrumental side of monitoring when you would like to see how the entire infrastructure works--how your encoders work, how your origin works, how your CDN works, how the packaging works. You just install the software across the network and it gathers the data and shows you on one dashboard what's going on with your streams."

Rethinking the Fan Experience for Sports

On Monday, October 6, the first day of Streaming Media 2025, Tuzova moderated the opening panel, "Rethinking the Fan Experience for Streaming Sports," as a collaboration between Streaming Media and Women in Streaming Media.

"On the panel we talked about the evolution of the fan experience" for live sports, she says. One of the key topics the panel covered, she says, is ultra-low latency, which has "become more and more vital in the industry when we are talking about more engagement with the fans." They also discussed "altcasts," or "alternative casting of a stream for more fan engagement on where they can follow this or this track that is more attractive for them."

The panel also touched on times when personalization might go too far. It "should not be too creepy for us when" the degree of localization begins to "feel like Big Brother is listening, or monitoring all the time" and leveraging too much intrusively collected data to individualize the experience.

Working With Women in Streaming Media

Asked about her work with the industry association Women in Streaming Media, "I'm volunteering on the speaker engagement team where we collaborate with different events like the Streaming Media conference, NAB. or IBC. We contact the organizers and we say, 'There are more female engineers or female executives in the industry than you think.' We would like to increase the proportion of females to be seen in the industry. That's our main purpose."

Daulton replies, "I would argue that that's not just a diversity initiative, although it's important, it's a representation issue because when you're at the table, then you can speak to that audience in ways that I couldn't. And then it ultimately expands the market and it's good for business."

Accelerating Live Sports Streaming's Immersive and Ultra-Low-Latency Future

Looking ahead over the next 12 to 18 months, Tuzova says, "We have several of our biggest live events coming up, like the Olympic games. We can divide it into several parts. The first part is the infrastructure and workflow and engineering side, where engineers should be engaged to improve experience in terms of ultra-low latency, low delay. I believe that will be a big topic going into the next NAB. The other thing that I've mentioned is about fan experience, how to engage more fans and how to do it more immersively, where you are not just watching an event, but you feel that you are fully immersed in this event."

"Could you give me a use case for what you might do, or what someone might do to create that more immersive experience?" Daulton asks.

"I think there should be more focus on AR and VR, looking at the event from different angles," Tuzova says. "Ad agencies would like to see more ads pop up during the event. So maybe they should implement more AI to make it more automatic but not overwhelming from the technical side. There is a lot of research on this right now. We were a part of an IBC Accelerator program where we were working on ultra-low latency at scale. We did a demo at IBC where we showcased how it was working and the delay for about one second. That's a great use case that everyone can look at."

