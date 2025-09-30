Fubo Shareholders Approve Business Combination with the Walt Disney Company’s Hulu + Live TV

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that its shareholders have approved its previously announced transaction with The Walt Disney Company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Disney”) to combine Fubo’s business with the Hulu + Live TV business (the “Transaction”).



The Transaction, approved by Fubo’s shareholders at its special meeting of shareholders held today, remains subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Fubo will report the results of the special meeting via a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Subject to the completion of the closing, the Transaction, announced by Fubo and Disney in January 2025, is expected to enhance consumer choice by making available a broad set of programming offerings.

Under the terms of the agreement, at closing, Disney will own approximately 70% of Fubo. Fubo’s existing management team, led by Fubo Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, will operate the newly combined Fubo and Hulu + Live TV businesses. Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will continue to be available to consumers as separate offerings post-closing and will facilitate an enhanced choice of programming packages addressing a variety of consumer preferences at attractive price points.

As outlined in the proxy statement related to the Transaction, upon the closing of the Transaction, all of Fubo’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock will be automatically converted into issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock. The outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUBO.

“We would like to thank Fubo shareholders for voting to approve our business combination with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV business,” said Gandler. “The Transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, but today we are one step closer to fulfilling our vision of a streaming marketplace that provides consumers with greater choice and flexibility.”

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. Ranked among The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 by the Financial Times, the company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product aggregating more than 400 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every English-language Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2024). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming, and was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming, MultiView and personalized game alerts.

