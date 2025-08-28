Hot Products: Kiloview Cradle Series RF02: The Ultimate Unified Media Center

All-in-One Broadcasting Solution

The RF02 offers multi-channel encoding/decoding, recording, routing, and mixing in one platform via freely combined card modules, simplifying workflows and improving efficiency. It minimizes the need for separate systems, delivering a complete broadcasting solution.

Effortless Integration for Studio and Mobile Productions

By reducing cable clutter and streamlining setup, the RF02 enhances production management for both traditional studios and mobile OB vans, boosting efficiency, saving time, and optimizing space.

Reliable Remote Streaming with 5G/4G Bonding

Featuring 5G/4G bonding technology, paired with Kiloview’s P3 and P3 Mini encoders, the RF02 ensures stable, high-quality streaming for challenging remote productions, maintaining a stable connection for uninterrupted streaming.

Customizable Workflows with Third-Party Software

Powered by an AMD CPU & GPU, the RF02 integrates Kiloview and third-party software via its FXC-A8600 compute card—no extra PC needed—offering dual-OS freedom (Windows®/Linux ®) for versatile, scalable operations.

Kiloview.com | info@kiloview.com

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned