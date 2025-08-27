Cleeng unveils first-ever free D2C subscription platform that can launch in less than an hour

Cleeng, the Subscriber Retention Management (SRM®) inventor, has unveiled Cleeng Pro, the first-ever direct-to-consumer (D2C) subscription management platform that can be launched in under 60 minutes. Offered completely free-of-charge for up to 10,000 subscribers, with zero hidden integration fees, this new offering makes launching or scaling a D2C subscription platform simple, seamless, swift and dramatically more affordable for anyone - including users with little technical expertise.

It also makes it easy for enterprise organizations to test a subscription service and build a Proof of Concept in record time, without the burden of going through complex procurement processes.

Cleeng Pro takes the best attributes of Cleeng’s proven enterprise-grade technology used by the likes of the NFL, Big Ten Network, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and BeIN Media Group, and makes it accessible to teams with simpler requirements, such as app creators, agencies, developers and digital entrepreneurs. It provides subscription management, identity and entitlement control, advanced analytics, support and optional Merchant of Record (MoR) and payment orchestration - all available directly within the turnkey platform.

Eliminating substantial barriers to entry for these audiences, Cleeng Pro features no-code onboarding and best practice guides to educate users on their journey. Backed by a trusted and expanding partner network, including JWPlayer, Applicaster, Videodock, UrbanZoo, Whitepeaks, Alpha Networks and Sportradar, Cleeng Pro goes beyond a billing tool, delivering a full, centralized suite to launch and scale a digital subscription business, faster and easier than any competitive point solutions available today.

“Any entrepreneur, developer or business will tell you that, in 2025, speed is everything. The AI-powered digital economy waits for no one, and those who hesitate will lose both revenue and relevance. Cleeng Pro eliminates the waiting game and the best part is – it’s free to start,” said Gilles Domartini, CEO and Founder, Cleeng. “Creators taking their social media channel to the next level, agencies working with subscription apps, or businesses looking for rapid web monetization will find Cleeng Pro to be just what they need - not to only manage billing or any other one thing - but to run a digital subscription business.”

Cleeng Pro eliminates common and unnecessary frustrations associated with launching and accelerating a subscription-based D2C service. Take these scenarios:

With Cleeng Pro, app store taxes are non-existent. Moreover, it gives users full ownership of customer data, user experience, and pricing.

“Today, subscription service launches and iterations continue at a rapid pace,” according to Paul Erickson, Principal Analyst, Omdia. “Content owners and creators are leaning into maximizing the value of their content and exploring D2C streaming options. Additionally, established video services facing financial pressures and slowing subscription growth are investigating and testing new subscription and pricing options to drive the next phase of their growth."

Cleeng Pro is available on Cleeng.com, along with further documentation about the platform. Cleeng Pro is free for the first 10,000 subscribers, and then $0.39 per subscriber per month. Pre-integrated Cleeng Merchant of Record is available as an add-on option to further accelerate deployment.

Cleeng also offers a competitive affiliate program that incentivizes affiliates with a $1,000 bonus per activation that reaches 1,000 monthly users.

About Cleeng

Cleeng is the leader in Subscriber Retention Management®. Its premium SaaS platform features flexible subscriber management solutions and analytics. Founded in 2011, its customer portfolio comprises visionary D2C, streaming, and SVOD video services including TOD, SBG, Optus Sport, the NHL, The Weather Channel, and Big Ten Network. Cleeng's award-winning Subscriber Retention Management (SRM®) empowers customers to act fast, reduce churn, and grow revenues. The end-to-end suite of products spans the management of customer identity, payments & billing, analytics & insights, and AI-based customer support.

