Magnite Rolls Out Pause Ads as Streaming Media Owners Embrace Next-Gen Ad Formats

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced the expansion of its high-impact ad solutions with the introduction of Pause Ads across leading streaming providers including DIRECTV, DISH Media, and Fubo. The move builds on the momentum of Magnite’s Home Screen and Tiles ad formats to meet the growing demand for ad experiences that drive better viewer engagement for buyers and increased value for publishers. Buyers and DSPs to leverage Pause Ads include KERV.ai, MNTN, and Yahoo DSP.

Like Tiles and Home Screen Ads, Pause Ads offer contextually relevant and seamlessly integrated opportunities to engage with viewers, but extend that innovation to the content experience itself during natural breaks in viewing. These innovative ad placements are especially impactful in live viewing scenarios when audience attention is at its peak. Fully compatible with automated workflows such as Magnite’s ClearLine and currently undergoing testing with third-party DSPs, Pause Ads help reduce operational complexity and enhance performance visibility, making it easier for brands to invest confidently in the future of CTV.

“Pause Ads create a new class of high-value ad inventory without disrupting the viewer experience,” said Mike Laband, Group SVP, US Revenue at Magnite. “As buyers seek more effective ways to engage streaming audiences, we expect growing demand for ad innovations such as Pause Ads to unlock meaningful revenue for media owners as the CTV ecosystem matures.”

“When someone hits the pause button, they are directly engaging with what they’re watching, making pause ads a unique, non-disruptive opportunity for brands to reach people at a moment of peak interest,” said Rose McGovern, Head of Programmatic at DIRECTV Advertising. “By enabling this popular, high-impact ad format to be bought programmatically, Magnite is unlocking tremendous value for both traditional TV and digital advertisers looking for effective ways to get viewers’ attention in a highly fragmented streaming marketplace.”

“Pause Ads are built for how people actually watch TV – no disruption, just results,” said Marwan Soghaier, Chief Product Officer at MNTN. “Our job is to turn attention into outcomes, and this experiment into additional innovative formats is another way we’re making performance TV work harder for every brand.”

