Sneak Preview: Cloud vs. On-Prem vs. Hybrid Workflows: What’s Next? at Streaming Media 2025

On Tuesday, October 7, Magnus Svensson, Media Solution Specialist and VP Sales and Business Development, Eyevinn Technology, will moderate the Streaming Media 2025 panel “Cloud vs. On-Prem vs. Hybrid Workflows: What’s Next?” Optimizing infrastructure for cost efficiency and scalability are critical for live streams at scale. This panel will examine how to manage CapEx and OpEx for cloud and hybrid streaming migration and what it might cost you in 2026 not to move more of your operations to the cloud.

Confirmed panelists include:

Magnus Svensson is media solution specialist and VP of sales and business development at Eyevinn Technology, an independent consultancy that specializes in video streaming, distribution, and technology. Svensson has many years’ experience with small- and large-scale technology solutions in the TV and media fields. He’s an expert in streaming solution architecture, technical product management, business development, and senior management advisory.

“I’m excited to challenge the idea that cloud is always the obvious answer,” Svensson says. “This panel will explore when cloud makes sense, when hybrid or on-prem are better suited, and how to think strategically about infrastructure choices that will still hold up in 2026. If you want to cut through the hype and understand what future-proofing really looks like for large-scale live streaming, this is a session worth joining.”

Juan Pablo “JP” Saibene is CEO of Qualabs, a team of 100 professionals who help organizations innovate, scale, and improve audience experiences with streaming. He has more than 15 years of experience helping global media and media technology companies with complex product and software engineering challenges. Saibene is also a board member of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), an organizer of the Montevideo Tech Community, and chairman of the board of DESEM Junior Achievement Uruguay.

Saibene doesn’t believe the future of streaming infrastructure will involve choosing sides. “The real conversation isn’t ‘cloud vs. on-prem vs. hybrid’—I think it’s about efficiency, scalability, resiliency, and driving real business returns,” he asserts. “Moving to the cloud isn’t just lifting and shifting; it’s rethinking workflows, talent, and workflows end-to-end. It’s not just media pipelines—we’ve seen examples like reengineering event production logistics to unlock new possibilities while reducing variable event costs significantly. The future is hybrid by design, and in engineering, whether technical or strategic, the devil is in the details.”

Matt Herson is principal worldwide specialist and storage tech leader at AWS. He’s also a committee member in the NET (Networking Education Technology) program of the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA). According to Marquis Who’s Who, which honored him in January 2025, Herson pioneered the first end-to-end content production workflow in the cloud and contributed to the development of a patent for a unique color pipeline in the cloud.

Corey Smith joined TATA Communications in January 2025 as its deputy general manager of media-enabled services. He was previously at Paramount, where he was senior director, software engineering, in CBS Sports. He led the technical team building the next evolution of advanced production technology, strengthening CBS Sports Digital’s leading cloud-based hybrid television production platform. Smith previously worked on Microsoft’s Xbox Live team, managed Sinclair Broadcast Group’s digital news publishing operations across the U.S., and tackled the next generation of cloud encoding and distribution systems for Activision Blizzard Esports.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how focus and attention is these days on cloud vs. hybrid or if everyone is just going back to ground,” Smith notes. “Certainly we have made huge strides in cloud compute and performance, but at what price in this market can we expect things not to continue shifting from cloud to on prem? Big bets on cloud are still happening, but are the customers there?”

Barry Owen is Wowza’s chief solution architect. In this role, he works with customers and partners to translate streaming requirements into scalable solutions. From architecting custom applications to solving complex integration challenges, Owen leverages more than 25 years of experience developing scalable, reliable on-prem and cloud-based streaming platforms to create innovative solutions that empower organizations across every use case.

“When choosing between cloud, on-prem, and hybrid workflows, flexibility is crucial, so don’t create a solution that locks you into a certain deployment strategy,” Owen recommends. “Designing a solution with portable, modular components that can leverage specialized hardware for high density, burst to cloud when needed, and easily be upgraded to support new technologies protects you against technology shifts, business growth, and regulatory surprises—all while giving you room to optimize costs and performance to match the needs of your business.”

