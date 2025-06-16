DIRECTV and Lionsgate Team Up to Launch Lionsgate Collection

Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LION) and DIRECTV today announced the upcoming launch of Lionsgate Collection, a first-of-its-kind collaboration drawing upon the studio’s massive film & television library to deliver a proprietary, custom-curated premium channel available to all DIRECTV customers across its full suite of satellite and streaming offerings, including the company’s MyFree DIRECTV free ad-supported television (FAST) platform.

“Lionsgate is a powerhouse of bold storytelling and unforgettable entertainment, and this is a unique opportunity to work together on an exclusive curated channel that highlights the best titles in their vast collection,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DIRECTV. “Together we have an extraordinary opportunity to connect brands with premium storytelling and passionate viewers in powerful new ways.”

“We’re pleased to join with DIRECTV in a first-of-its-kind partnership to launch Lionsgate Collection, a proprietary channel drawing upon our vast film & television library to deliver premium content across DIRECTV’s entire suite of platforms,” said Jim Packer, President of Lionsgate’s Worldwide Television Distribution Group. “By combining world-class content with DIRECTV’s advertising expertise and market clout, this is an important step forward in executing our strategy of unlocking the full value of our library with bespoke offerings that touch every part of the media ecosystem.”

Launching in the coming weeks, the custom channel will be programmed by Lionsgate for DIRECTV viewers, driven by the 20,000-plus title Lionsgate film & television library, one of the largest in the world, and one of the industry’s most valuable portfolios of iconic brands & franchises, including titles such as Weeds and Nurse Jackie. The channel will also utilize films like Now You See Me, The Expendables and many others to optimize for DIRECTV viewers and brands who want a premium advertising environment.

This collaboration with Lionsgate expands their relationship that started with launching a number of FAST channels like 50 Cent Action and MovieSphere. It also epitomizes DIRECTV’s FAST strategy of prioritizing quality, curation, and premium content that gives consumers access to unique entertainment programming and brands access to highly engaged audiences.

At more than 125 FAST channels and counting, MyFree DIRECTV curates the greatest hits of the fast-evolving and often-overwhelming world of FAST that consumers say they most care to watch, offering premium content at no extra cost since its debut last Nov. 15.

About DIRECTV

As a leader in sports and entertainment for 30 years, DIRECTV provides some of the television distribution industry’s best content aggregation, service, and user satisfaction, with or without a satellite. In 2023, DIRECTV elevated the customer experience by delivering Gemini, which can integrate customers’ content from their DIRECTV service and third-party platform subscriptions into a single one-stop, digital experience without switching TV inputs. As consumer behaviors change, DIRECTV is evolving its product with a sharp focus on delivering value to customers through genre-based programming packages, including sports and lifestyle content.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a premier talent management and production powerhouse at 3 Arts Entertainment and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

