Sneak Preview: In AI We Trust? AI and Content Authenticity
On Thursday, May 22, Nadine Krefetz, Consultant, Reality Software, and Contributing Editor, Streaming Media, will moderate the Streaming Media Connect May panel “In AI We Trust? AI and Content Authenticity.” As generative AI is finding its way into streaming in many ways, this panel looks at two popular use cases: deep fakes and captioning. As synthetic content proliferates and deepfakes undermine trust in the origins and authenticity of media and news, being assured of content validity is more important now than ever before. We discuss initiatives like C2PA to address emerging content authenticity issues. Next up, can AI-generated captions meet government accessibility requirements, or is this still too beta to take seriously? With a multitude of AI captioning services and even encoder captioning, we evaluate the current state of the art and tech.
Confirmed panelists include:
- Andy Beach, Strategic Advisor, Slink It, Advisor, Flikforge. and Conference Chair, Streaming Media 2025
- Renard Jenkins, President and CEO, I2A2 Technologies, Studios & Labs
- Lindsay Stewart, CEO and Founder, Stringr
Get your free pass for Streaming Media Connect 2025 today!
In her role as Contributing Editor, Streaming Media, Nadine Krefetz focuses on how technology will drive change in the media industry. She writes on Generative AI, Adtech, and a wide range of cloud SaaS for delivering streaming. Her background is in software development, project management, journalism and marketing consulting through her company, Reality Software.
“As AI is used more and more in different parts of content creation, it’s going to be really important to know what content is authentic, and what content is not,” Krefetz says.
Andy Beach is a technology strategist, advisor, and author specializing in the intersection of AI, media, and digital transformation. Beach advises emerging companies in AI-driven storytelling, content production, and media technology, including those developing next-generation creative tools. He is also writing on the evolving impact of AI in media, technology disruptions, and the future of content creation, exploring how each major technological shift reshapes audience engagement and industry models. His book Real World Video Compression was published in 2008 by Peachpit Press. Beach is also on the board of directors of The Alliance for Media Arts + Culture and a professional advisor for the Seattle Film Institute.
“AI is opening incredible new doors for creativity, but trust has to travel with it,” Beach says. “This panel will focus on how efforts like C2PA and content provenance are helping creators and audiences stay connected to the truth. I am excited to dig into how we can build a future where innovation and authenticity go hand in hand.”
Renard Jenkins is the President and CEO of I2A2 Technologies, Studios, & Labs, a software development and consulting firm specializing in the creation of ethically responsible tools, solutions, and experiences for the media and entertainment, marketing and research, education, and healthcare industries, utilizing both emerging and traditional technologies. He also has experience as an executive in the technology and entertainment industries, making him a qualified current Vice President of the Hollywood Professional Association. In addition, Jenkins is the Immediate Past President of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and sits on the board of Exceptional Minds.
“As AI tools become more and more prevalent in our day-to-day activities, it is imperative for the human in the loop to make sure that the information being shared and provided is authentic and accurate,” Jenkins says. “Essentially, we all need to follow the journalistic practice of verifying through at least 2 to 3 credible sources. In other words, ‘Don’t trust yet and always verify.’”
Lindsay Stewart is the Founding CEO, with Brian McNeill, of Stringr, which is “the only company to combine original footage sourcing with video editing and management tools in one cloud-based solution—streamlining remote video news production for the digital age.” Major media organization customers use the production platform for collaboration in the cloud. Stringr has a proprietary network of 120,000-plus videographers covering all U.S. DMAs and top international regions. Stewart is a former news producer for various networks, including CBS News, and she has an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Related Articles
On Thursday, May 22, the NBA's Michelle Auguste, DAZN's Joe Caporoso, MTech's Matt Stagg, and WTFast's Darcy Lorincz will join Hub's Jon Giegengack for the Streaming Media Connect May panel "Highlights First: Gen AI, Gen Z, and Next-Generation Sports Streaming." As a new generation of highlights-first fans moves into the sports fandom mainstream, sports broadcasters need the agility and tech-savviness to produce and monetize personalized, short-form sports content at scale that meets the experiential demands of Millennial and Gen Z fans. If you're a sports rightsholder and you're not gaming out how to bring a personalized SportsCenter to every viewer, you're looking at where the puck was and not where it's going.
06 May 2025
On May 21, Streaming Media's Nadine Krefetz will moderate the Streaming Media Connect May panel "Server-Guided Ad Insertion (SGAI) and the Future of Streaming AdTech." SGAI arguably combines the advantages of CSAI and SSAI and allows for more targeted ads and better technical delivery, which is a boon to FAST and other AVOD platforms. Who is using SGAI now, how effectively are they implementing it, what can it do for you, and how likely is it to move into the ad-supported streaming mainstream?
02 May 2025
Can generative AI (gen AI) rip things apart and then try to glue it all back together with more insight, more intelligence, more efficiency, and more value? It really depends on what the application is. Within the video workflow, some tasks are good matches for using gen AI, and others aren't.
28 Mar 2025
AI-driven dubbing has recently gained attention as major platforms like Amazon Prime Video and YouTube roll out new tools designed to expand their content's global reach. Amazon is testing AI-assisted dubbing on licensed content, while YouTube has introduced auto-dubbing for thousands of channels. Both efforts reflect a growing belief that dubbing can help platforms engage new audiences—but the results so far have been mixed.
19 Mar 2025
Provenance and authenticity of content have become critical issues as Generative AI-derived content and disinformation flood the digital world. The Coalition from Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) has formed to cryptographically prove content authenticity in today's digital landscape, with an eye to combatting fake content and restoring trust in media. In this interview with Streaming Media's Steve Nathans-Kelly, G&L Systemhaus CEO Alexander Leschinsky discusses the challenges and limitations of C2PA--particularly with live content--and G&L's role in helping broadcasters and media companies implement C2PA standards.
09 Jan 2025
This article explores the current state of AI in the streaming encoding, delivery, playback, and monetization ecosystems. By understanding the developments and considering key questions when evaluating AI-powered solutions, streaming professionals can make informed decisions about incorporating AI into their video processing pipelines and prepare for the future of AI-driven video technologies.
29 Jul 2024
Companies and Suppliers Mentioned