Sneak Preview: In AI We Trust? AI and Content Authenticity

On Thursday, May 22, Nadine Krefetz, Consultant, Reality Software, and Contributing Editor, Streaming Media, will moderate the Streaming Media Connect May panel “In AI We Trust? AI and Content Authenticity.” As generative AI is finding its way into streaming in many ways, this panel looks at two popular use cases: deep fakes and captioning. As synthetic content proliferates and deepfakes undermine trust in the origins and authenticity of media and news, being assured of content validity is more important now than ever before. We discuss initiatives like C2PA to address emerging content authenticity issues. Next up, can AI-generated captions meet government accessibility requirements, or is this still too beta to take seriously? With a multitude of AI captioning services and even encoder captioning, we evaluate the current state of the art and tech.

Confirmed panelists include:

In her role as Contributing Editor, Streaming Media, Nadine Krefetz focuses on how technology will drive change in the media industry. She writes on Generative AI, Adtech, and a wide range of cloud SaaS for delivering streaming. Her background is in software development, project management, journalism and marketing consulting through her company, Reality Software.

“As AI is used more and more in different parts of content creation, it’s going to be really important to know what content is authentic, and what content is not,” Krefetz says.

Andy Beach is a technology strategist, advisor, and author specializing in the intersection of AI, media, and digital transformation. Beach advises emerging companies in AI-driven storytelling, content production, and media technology, including those developing next-generation creative tools. He is also writing on the evolving impact of AI in media, technology disruptions, and the future of content creation, exploring how each major technological shift reshapes audience engagement and industry models. His book Real World Video Compression was published in 2008 by Peachpit Press. Beach is also on the board of directors of The Alliance for Media Arts + Culture and a professional advisor for the Seattle Film Institute.

“AI is opening incredible new doors for creativity, but trust has to travel with it,” Beach says. “This panel will focus on how efforts like C2PA and content provenance are helping creators and audiences stay connected to the truth. I am excited to dig into how we can build a future where innovation and authenticity go hand in hand.”

Renard Jenkins is the President and CEO of I2A2 Technologies, Studios, & Labs, a software development and consulting firm specializing in the creation of ethically responsible tools, solutions, and experiences for the media and entertainment, marketing and research, education, and healthcare industries, utilizing both emerging and traditional technologies. He also has experience as an executive in the technology and entertainment industries, making him a qualified current Vice President of the Hollywood Professional Association. In addition, Jenkins is the Immediate Past President of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and sits on the board of Exceptional Minds.



“As AI tools become more and more prevalent in our day-to-day activities, it is imperative for the human in the loop to make sure that the information being shared and provided is authentic and accurate,” Jenkins says. “Essentially, we all need to follow the journalistic practice of verifying through at least 2 to 3 credible sources. In other words, ‘Don’t trust yet and always verify.’”

Lindsay Stewart is the Founding CEO, with Brian McNeill, of Stringr, which is “the only company to combine original footage sourcing with video editing and management tools in one cloud-based solution—streamlining remote video news production for the digital age.” Major media organization customers use the production platform for collaboration in the cloud. Stringr has a proprietary network of 120,000-plus videographers covering all U.S. DMAs and top international regions. Stewart is a former news producer for various networks, including CBS News, and she has an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

