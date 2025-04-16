New Altman Solon Report: Gen Z Sports Viewership on the Rise in the Middle East

According to recent research by Altman Solon's Global Sports Survey, sports in the Middle East are experiencing previously unheard-of growth due to strong engagement from younger followers and creative, new investment vehicles.

The percentage of 16-24-year-olds interested in sports has increased from 27% in 2021 to 36% in 2024. Middle Eastern sports fans in Generation Z are now more interested in sports than their counterparts in the United States and Europe.

In this Q&A, Altman Solon Partner Andreas Tiefengraber details some of the unique regional elements that have spurned this increase, along with ways that broadcasters in other markets can use similar tactics to increase sports viewership amongst younger demographics.

Tyler Nesler: In what ways does Middle Eastern domestic investment differ from other regions? What are some specific investment approaches that have helped to cultivate an increased Gen Z interest in viewing live televised games? Andreas Tiefengraber: Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds—like Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Qatar Sports Investments—are taking a long-term, ecosystem-first approach. They’re not just signing global stars; they’re building leagues, infrastructure, and community programs from the ground up. That holistic investment is turning Gen Z into highly engaged fans. These fans in the Middle East and North Africa are more interested in watching live sports than their counterparts in the U.S. and Europe.

Saudi Arabia is a very good example of long-term sustainable value creation through sports. Investment in sports facilities, like stadiums, deepens fan engagement with domestic leagues and makes attending live matches easy.

Establishing new domestic competitions like the Saudi International Golf Tournament increases sports popularity at a local level, as does signing international sports stars to local leagues.

Finally, creating community sports infrastructure—through initiatives like the Saudi Sports for All Federation—and introducing community leagues, like the Arab Youth Sports League, encourages sports participation across all ages.

TN: What are some possible reasons that those who follow Middle Eastern domestic leagues are more likely to watch live televised games than those who follow European leagues?



AT: These domestic leagues have gained serious star power. When you can watch Ronaldo or Kanté play for a club in your country, in a local stadium, it creates a sense of pride and immediacy. That connection translates into stronger viewership and appointment viewing.

TN: What approaches can regional broadcasters take to increase live Middle Eastern viewership of European sports leagues?

AT: European football is hugely popular in the Middle East; Liverpool and Real Madrid stand out as fan favorites. The key is personalization. Broadcasters should lean into fan data to tailor content, optimize viewing times, and build storytelling that resonates locally. There is a built-in, organic followership with these leagues. The audience is there —it's about meeting them where they are.

TN: How can some of these regionally unique domestic investments be used as a model for governments and sports broadcasters in other parts of the world to help lift Gen Z viewership and interest in live sports?

AT: The Middle East is showing what's possible when you invest in the full fan journey—from elite athlete signings to local leagues to sports facilities. This ecosystem is engaging Gen Z in a way we're not seeing in Europe or the U.S. Engaging younger fans will start with leveraging fan data around live experiences and making sure that content is measuring up at every step of the journey.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles