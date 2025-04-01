Q&A With Aarki CEO Aman Sareen: Programmatic’s iGaming Problem - App Hopping, ROAS, and Retention
Programmatic advertising is one of the most powerful tools in iGaming—but also one of the most challenging. Rising acquisition costs, limited tracking post-IDFA, and intense creative fatigue are just the start. In a space where traditional user acquisition is getting more expensive and less effective, iGaming marketers face a clear programmatic crossroads.
According to Aarki’s 2025 Retention Radar, boosting user retention by just 10% can increase profits by up to 90%.
In this Q&A, Aarki CEO Aman Sareen discusses all of the additional ways that Aarki's latest report highlights how the most successful apps are adapting.
Aman Sareen
Tyler Nesler: Could you describe Aarki’s "App Hive" model? How does mapping cross-app behaviors help to build smarter retargeting cohorts?
Aman Sareen: The "App Hive" model refers to the interconnected ecosystem of mobile applications where user behaviors and preferences span across multiple apps. At Aarki, we analyze the interactions within this ecosystem to uncover how users engage with different categories of apps. By mapping these behaviors, we can identify patterns that inform our understanding of user affinities.
For instance, a user who frequently plays casual games might also engage with shopping or music apps. This insight allows us to build highly precise retargeting cohorts that are more aligned with user interests, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. By tailoring messaging and creative strategies around these cross-app behaviors, we not only improve user engagement but also increase retention and conversion rates.
TN: Which game genres drive the highest Day 30 ROAS and stickiness, and why? How were these determinations made?
AS: From our findings, strategy games and role-playing games tend to drive the highest Day 30 return on advertising spend and stickiness. The reasons are multifaceted; these genres engage players emotionally and strategically, fostering longer play sessions and deeper investment in the game.
We determine these insights through comprehensive analysis of user data and engagement metrics. By tracking user retention and spending patterns over time, we are able to correlate genre performance with user loyalty and revenue generation. Our reports highlight that genres that satisfy emotional needs and provide rich, interactive experiences tend to cultivate a more dedicated player base who are willing to invest both time and money.
TN: In what ways does supervised AI, plus creative automation, help fight fatigue and enhance long-term engagement in the gaming space? What are some present challenges with effectively combining supervised AI with automation?
AS: Supervised-AI plays a crucial role in refining user engagement strategies by combining data-driven insights with human creativity. At Aarki, we leverage Supervised-AI to identify emerging patterns of user fatigue—essentially understanding when content may become stale for players. By integrating this AI-driven analysis with our creative automation processes, we can dynamically adjust campaigns to deliver fresh content tailored to user preferences, thereby mitigating fatigue.
However, the challenge lies in ensuring that this automation does not lose the nuanced touch of human oversight. While AI can generate a vast array of tailored content, aligning it with creative vision and maintaining the emotional resonance of the messaging requires human expertise. Balancing automation with thoughtful oversight is essential to creating engaging and relevant experiences for users in the gaming space.
TN: What are some key reasons retention is now the most significant revenue driver?
AS: Retention has emerged as the most significant revenue driver in mobile app marketing for several reasons. Firstly, with a declining number of new app downloads—illustrated by our recent reports indicating a 2.3% decline in global app installs—holding onto existing users becomes crucial for sustained revenue.
Retaining users is inherently more cost-effective than acquiring new ones. Engaged users are not only more likely to spend but can also become brand advocates, further promoting the app through word-of-mouth. Studies indicate that enhancing user retention can lead to significantly improved lifetime value metrics.
As the mobile landscape continues to evolve with heightened competition and user expectations, focusing on retention strategies that create loyalty and continually engage users is imperative for long-term growth and revenue generation.
Related Articles
Netflix is making substantial moves in the video game industry. The streaming powerhouse is using the influence it has gained from recent studio acquisitions to develop a wide range of titles based on popular TV programs and films, along with a focus on higher-end games that are manufactured for seamless streaming on both PCs and TVs. This places Netflix in a unique position as a direct competitor with industry giants like Microsoft and Sony. Executives from BrightLine and Future Today provide their analysis of this development.
07 Nov 2023
Microbetting and iGaming are among the fastest-growing apps for livestreaming, and the need for lightning-quick-response interactivity makes ultra-low latency essential in those scenarios, with all its attendant challenges--especially in the arena where 5G is a must. But what other issues do streaming professionals need to consider when it comes to iGaming and microbetting? Barrett-Jackson Auction Company's Darcy Lorincz, videoRx' Robert Reinhardt, and Jason Thibeault of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance discuss in this clip from their panel at Streaming Media Connect 2023.
18 Sep 2023
Five-Nines uptime in streaming went from a pipe dream to mainstream expectation in a relatively short time, but how realistic is that seamless user experience in the high-stakes, large-scale world of sports betting and iGaming where ultra-low latency is the sine qua non of success? Chris Pfaff of Chris Pfaff Tech Media, Joshua Johnson of EdgeNext, and Sean Gardner of AMD discuss in this clip from their panel at Streaming Media East 2023.
18 Aug 2023