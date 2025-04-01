Q&A With Aarki CEO Aman Sareen: Programmatic’s iGaming Problem - App Hopping, ROAS, and Retention

Programmatic advertising is one of the most powerful tools in iGaming—but also one of the most challenging. Rising acquisition costs, limited tracking post-IDFA, and intense creative fatigue are just the start. In a space where traditional user acquisition is getting more expensive and less effective, iGaming marketers face a clear programmatic crossroads.

According to Aarki’s 2025 Retention Radar, boosting user retention by just 10% can increase profits by up to 90%.

In this Q&A, Aarki CEO Aman Sareen discusses all of the additional ways that Aarki's latest report highlights how the most successful apps are adapting.

Aman Sareen

Tyler Nesler: Could you describe Aarki’s "App Hive" model? How does mapping cross-app behaviors help to build smarter retargeting cohorts?

Aman Sareen: The "App Hive" model refers to the interconnected ecosystem of mobile applications where user behaviors and preferences span across multiple apps. At Aarki, we analyze the interactions within this ecosystem to uncover how users engage with different categories of apps. By mapping these behaviors, we can identify patterns that inform our understanding of user affinities.

For instance, a user who frequently plays casual games might also engage with shopping or music apps. This insight allows us to build highly precise retargeting cohorts that are more aligned with user interests, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. By tailoring messaging and creative strategies around these cross-app behaviors, we not only improve user engagement but also increase retention and conversion rates.

TN: Which game genres drive the highest Day 30 ROAS and stickiness, and why? How were these determinations made?

AS: From our findings, strategy games and role-playing games tend to drive the highest Day 30 return on advertising spend and stickiness. The reasons are multifaceted; these genres engage players emotionally and strategically, fostering longer play sessions and deeper investment in the game.

We determine these insights through comprehensive analysis of user data and engagement metrics. By tracking user retention and spending patterns over time, we are able to correlate genre performance with user loyalty and revenue generation. Our reports highlight that genres that satisfy emotional needs and provide rich, interactive experiences tend to cultivate a more dedicated player base who are willing to invest both time and money.

TN: In what ways does supervised AI, plus creative automation, help fight fatigue and enhance long-term engagement in the gaming space? What are some present challenges with effectively combining supervised AI with automation?

AS: Supervised-AI plays a crucial role in refining user engagement strategies by combining data-driven insights with human creativity. At Aarki, we leverage Supervised-AI to identify emerging patterns of user fatigue—essentially understanding when content may become stale for players. By integrating this AI-driven analysis with our creative automation processes, we can dynamically adjust campaigns to deliver fresh content tailored to user preferences, thereby mitigating fatigue.

However, the challenge lies in ensuring that this automation does not lose the nuanced touch of human oversight. While AI can generate a vast array of tailored content, aligning it with creative vision and maintaining the emotional resonance of the messaging requires human expertise. Balancing automation with thoughtful oversight is essential to creating engaging and relevant experiences for users in the gaming space.

TN: What are some key reasons retention is now the most significant revenue driver?

AS: Retention has emerged as the most significant revenue driver in mobile app marketing for several reasons. Firstly, with a declining number of new app downloads—illustrated by our recent reports indicating a 2.3% decline in global app installs—holding onto existing users becomes crucial for sustained revenue.

Retaining users is inherently more cost-effective than acquiring new ones. Engaged users are not only more likely to spend but can also become brand advocates, further promoting the app through word-of-mouth. Studies indicate that enhancing user retention can lead to significantly improved lifetime value metrics.

As the mobile landscape continues to evolve with heightened competition and user expectations, focusing on retention strategies that create loyalty and continually engage users is imperative for long-term growth and revenue generation.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles