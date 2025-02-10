Sneak Preview: OS Wars - The New CTV Playing Field

On Thursday, February 27, Mark Loughney, Senior Consultant, Hub Entertainment Research, will moderate the Streaming Media Connect panel "OS Wars: The New CTV Playing Field." From live linear to FAST, AVOD, and all flavors of free streaming, how are the OEM and OS wars transforming the way TV is distributed and monetized? As the global battle for TV interface dominance persists, and powerhouse OEMs increasingly assert their role as content gatekeeper, are we moving toward a closed society when it comes to CTV?

Mark Loughney is Senior Consultant at Hub Entertainment Research. He is a media executive and industry leader with more than 25 years of experience in consumer insights and media measurement. Mark has worked to bring a deeper understanding of the value of advertising in video media, content development, branding and strategic positioning of media properties, and the effects of new technology adoption on media consumption.

"Over the past several years, smart TV menus have quickly overtaken the set-top box as the default starting place for viewers," Loughney says. "In this session, we will discuss the potential for CTV OEs to become gatekeepers or facilitators for FASTs and other content providers. What are the implications for viewers' content discovery journeys, and what might it mean for the advertising ecosystem?"

As Hollywood's only openly Non-Binary CEO, Damian Pelliccione was named one of Business Insider’s “Top 16 Power Player Execs in AD Video Streaming Space” and is one of 4x intersectional diverse co-founders of Revry, the 1st global Queer (LGBTQ+) (Certified Minority Owned and Operated) streaming media company. Revry is available worldwide on over 60+ Connected TV (CTV), Free-Ad-Supported-TV (FAST), Over-The-Top (OTT), desktop, mobile devices, smart TV, and major ad-supported networks. Revry was named "App of the Day" by Apple IOS, and Damian’s story was featured globally on Apple IOS in the "Developer Spotlight." Damian was named one of Goldman Sachs's "Top 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs," was featured on the "Out 100" list, and is a proud recipient of the West Hollywood Rainbow Key Award. Damian and their co-founders are all graduates of the Goldman Sachs Black and Latinx 2020 accelerator program. Damian is also a proud member of StartOut and Out in Tech.

"The OS wars are making it tougher for FAST providers to access audience data, and at Revry, we’ve built something stronger," Pelliccione says. "Our direct relationship with our global LGBTQ+ audience gives us a serious edge. While other FAST platforms rely on OS-controlled data, we tap into first-party insights to deliver premium, high-intent LGBTQ+ audience segments with unmatched precision. As competition heats up, our ability to drive authentic, data-driven engagement isn’t just an advantage—it’s what will keep Revry leading the way.”

Paige Sherman oversees programming strategy and operations for Shout’s 14 FAST channels — three branded channels (Shout! TV, TokuSHOUTsu and Scream Factory TV), eight show-specific (Mystery Science Theater 3000, Johnny Carson TV, The Carol Burnett Show, ALF, Farscape, Hunter, 21 Jump Street and Trailer Park Boys) and three genre (Non-Stop '90s, Crime Beat TV and Wild West TV). Paige was also the mastermind and conductor of several innovative programming stunts, such as Piranhathon and Chopping Mall Black Friday.

“In a highly competitive landscape, Shout continues to raise the bar by creating unique FAST experiences," Sherman says. "Expanding our footprint allows us to better target viewers and grow ad revenues, and our collaborative spirit lends itself to meaningful partnerships, and increased opportunities for content discovery.”

Chris Hock is an accomplished, strategic and innovative leader with extensive experience driving business growth with leading companies in the advertising and technology sector. Hock is currently Vice President of Monetization for Whale TV, a leading independent TV operating system provider that makes TVs smart and simple to use. In this role he leads the efforts to connect advertisers with highly engaged TV audiences to drive ROI. He comes from Adobe where he was General Manager of the Primetime Advertising business where he enabled Media and Entertainment companies to acquire, engage, and monetize high-value audiences with compelling streaming experiences.

"At Whale TV, we see ourselves as the platform on which consumers meet content and vice versa," Hock says. "We are, in fact, super connectors that bring together people, content, ads, and TV brands. As an independent TV OS we position ourselves more as a partner then a walled garden, when all our partners thrive we thrive too. The OS wars, in general, will make it easier for FAST channels and apps, as there will be less fragmentation in the future. We expect consolidation among the TV operating systems to continue down the road. Having 23+ different licensed TV operating systems is maybe a little too much. We are positioned nicely in the race overall, with 43M monthly active TVs, a platform that is ready for global deployment, and the unique business model that helps TV manufacturers grow their revenues."

Jeff Clanagan is an award-winning producer and innovator in entertainment. He currently serves as President & Chief Distribution Officer of Hartbeat, Kevin Hart’s multi-platform entertainment company creating content and experiences at the intersection of comedy and culture. Clanagan oversees Hartbeat’s content distribution and leads the company’s flagship consumer brand – the LOL! Network – which reaches audiences across its O&O social media, audio (SiriusXM), and OTT partners (Peacock, Roku, Tubi, PlutoTV, Vizio, Redbox, Xumo, and more). Projects that he recently or is currently producing include The Roast of Tom Brady, Headliners Only, Die Hart, Hart to Heart, Olympic Highlights, So Dumb It’s Criminal, Kevin Hart: Zero F*cks Given, and more. He also has been behind highly successful experiential projects as a producer of Nick Cannon’s Wild N Out Tour, and Kevin Hart: Reality Check.

