Super Bowl/John Stamos Ad Unveiled for Hyperlocal Streaming Service Zeam

Zeam Media, the company powering the industry’s most successful live OTT solutions as well as hyperlocal streaming platform Zeam, announced that it is again collaborating with John Stamos on a Super Bowl spot that will air on Fox stations in top markets across the country during the big game.

Stamos, who introduced the new Zeam streaming platform to millions of viewers in a spot during last year’s Super Bowl that aired in top DMAs across the country and has since been named Zeam’s Chief Innovation Officer, will again star in a comedic ad to promote the service. The new ad caps off Zeam’s first, highly successful year since launch, with the platform now featuring close to 300 local broadcast stations, over 300 curated shows and achieving a viewership increase of 224% between February 13, 2024, and January 16, 2025.

In this Q&A, Jack Perry, CEO of Zeam Media, discusses Zeam’s hyperlocal approach, its creative and content strategy, and the economic and logistical hurdles of doing local advertising versus national.

Jack Perry

Tyler Nesler: What are the origins and impact of your hyperlocal approach, and what are your overall plans for 2025?

The core vision that drives Zeam and everything we do is the idea that everyone has a local connection. Our mission is to deliver life in real-time, no matter where you are, where you’re from, or where you’re going. When we created Zeam, we saw an important opportunity to serve people through this local lens – with content across local news, sports, travel, and culture. That vision has clearly resonated with audiences everywhere, as Zeam has seen an increase in viewership of 224% since we launched the platform last year.

We’ll have more details to share regarding compelling hyperlocal content rolling out on Zeam throughout the year.

TN: How does hyper localization impact your creative and content strategy?

JP: Our hyperlocal focus influences everything we do, from the content partners we work with, to the curated programming on Zeam, to our marketing efforts including our local ad buy for the Super Bowl ad we collaborated on with John Stamos. Sure, we have a big-name celebrity in John – who is a big believer in our mission and also serves as our Chief Innovation Officer – but it’s also the local message that is front and center of our ad. We want people to know that we’re always local, and we’re always free.

TN: What are the economic and logistical hurdles of doing local advertising vs national for an event like the Super Bowl?

JP: Certainly, there are more variables when working through the specific markets you want to reach, but we’ve seen a lot of advertisers turn to local for Super Bowl ad buys. Not only can it be more cost-effective if done correctly compared to a big national buy with a network, but brands are also recognizing the value of fostering connections with local communities just as we have.

Given who we are at Zeam, it was important for us to take this local approach for the Super Bowl, just as we did last year during the big game when we officially introduced Zeam to the country with a John Stamos ad as well. It also gave us an important opportunity to support our local station partners in a meaningful way.

