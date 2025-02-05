How Brands are Transforming TV Content in 2025 - A Q&A With Joe Perello of Props

With a potential TikTok ban still looming and platforms competing for relevance, one big question looms for brands: where should their content go next? Joe Perello, founder and CEO of Props, believes brand content will break free from mobile and desktop confines to take over connected TV as the next big stage.

In this Q&A, Joe discusses how brands can redefine success by creating engaging, trust-driven content that works in the living room.

Joe Perello

Tyler Nesler: How can brands balance adapting content for TV while ensuring it stands apart from traditional ads by centering viewers with engaging, trust-building stories?

Joe Perello: The key is to shift from interruptive advertising to immersive storytelling. Instead of forcing traditional commercial formats onto TV screens, brands should create content that feels native to the viewing experience — much like the shows and creators audiences already engage with.

This means moving beyond influencer marketing and partnering with expert creators who bring real knowledge and credibility to the content. Doing so distributes the message through trusted voices rather than relying solely on brand-owned channels to make the content feel organic.

Additionally, brands should design content for seamless integration, whether through short-form clips on ad-supported streaming platforms or long-form features. This ensures the content is worth watching on its own rather than just serving as a means to an ad break.

By focusing on engagement-first content, brands can break free from traditional ad limitations and create programming that entertains while driving business outcomes.

TN: Why do you think TV content must now go beyond entertainment to inspire action? How can brands leverage creators to drive trust-driven interactions that engage consumers and fuel community growth?

JP: Traditional entertainment captures attention, but trust and relatability drive action. Audiences today are highly skeptical of polished brand messaging. Instead, they want content that feels authentic, relevant, and human.

Creators play a crucial role in bridging this gap because they bring real-world credibility, making brand messages feel more natural and engaging. They foster two-way interactions, turning passive viewers into active participants, and humanize product experiences by demonstrating value through personal narratives rather than scripted ad copy.

By designing content that starts conversations rather than just broadcasting messages, brands can create communities around their products and services. Whether through long-form creator-led storytelling on TV or interactive digital content, the focus should be on delivering value to audiences.

TN: Where are some new or evolving platforms where content can diversify and thrive this year?

JP: Brands looking to expand beyond traditional social and digital channels should focus on platforms and tools that merge entertainment with commerce and community engagement. Some of the most exciting frontiers include connected TV (CTV), free ad-supported streaming (FAST) services, retail media networks, live commerce, and AI.

CTV and FAST channels are becoming key spaces as audiences shift toward ad-supported streaming services, allowing brands to create longer-form, story-driven content that fits seamlessly rather than relying solely on disruptive ad placements.

Retail media networks (RMNs) like Amazon, Walmart Connect, and Instacart Ads continue to grow, offering brands the ability to embed creator-driven content directly into the shopping experience, making product discovery more natural and engaging.

Live and interactive commerce is also on the rise, with platforms like TikTok Shop, YouTube Live, and Instagram Live providing an opportunity for brands to turn engagement into real-time sales conversions through creator-hosted shopping experiences.

Meanwhile, AI-optimized content distribution is making it easier for brands to leverage real-time audience insights, dynamically testing, optimizing, and scaling high-performing content across different platforms.

The future of brand storytelling isn’t about simply finding new places to advertise — it’s about meeting audiences where they are, with content that feels natural, relevant, and worth their time.

