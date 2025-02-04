Fox Sports Breaks Down Superbowl LIX Coverage From New Orleans 'By the Numbers'

NEW ORLEANS – Ahead of the network’s 11th broadcast of “The Big Game” on Sunday, Feb. 9 (6:30 PM ET, FOX), FOX Sports kicks off Super Bowl LIX week from “The Big Easy” with a by-the-numbers overview spotlighting coverage, broadcasters, production, technology and more.

Dedicated Super Bowl LIX programming on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes and a star-studded cast of FOX NFL on-air personalities and broadcasters are set to bring the FOX Sports fun all week long before the highly anticipated showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

FOX Sports - Super Bowl LIX - By the Numbers

1st Super Bowl in the broadcast booth for FOX NFL lead analyst and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady

1st time FOX Sports rolls out its special takeover of Tubi for “The Big Game” – inclusive of streaming FOX’s telecast of the Super Bowl on the platform live in 4K

2nd Super Bowl called on FOX in the past three years by lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi

2 SkyCams delivering sweeping views of all the action on the field, including a Super Slowmo / 4K SkyCam for the first time

4 Set locations throughout New Orleans, including on the iconic Bourbon Street, inside and outside the Superdome and the Tubi Red Carpet

5th Super Bowl Erin Andrews reports on from the sidelines for FOX

5thTime FOX Deportes presents a Spanish-language telecast of the Super Bowl

5 ½ Hours of live pregame coverage on FOX beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Super Bowl Sunday

9 Hours of live Spanish-language pregame coverage on gameday powered by FOX Deportes

11th Super Bowl broadcast on FOX – the most of any network in the last 30 years

16 Mobile units deployed around the Superdome

18 Pylon cameras providing pin-point perspectives from the endzones

18 Super Bowls (6th with FOX) worked by rules analyst Mike Pereira

31 Total Super Bowls covered between FOX NFL lead game director Rich Russo and FOX NFL lead producer Richie Zyontz (6th for Russo as lead director, 8th for Zyontz as lead producer)

34 Super Bowl rings won between FOX NFL game and studio analysts

48 Microphones capturing game and player sound

53 Miles of fiber and cable installed around “The Big Easy”

67 Hours of week-long comprehensive Super Bowl LIX programming across FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes

149 Cameras covering the game and pregame (27 super slow-motion cameras, 24 robotic cameras, 23 high resolution cameras, 14 cameras on the Tubi Red Carpet, 12 wireless cameras, 10 Cosm panamorphic cameras, 7 augmented reality cameras)

2,783 Po’ boys served at lunch to the FOX Sports crew on Super Bowl Sunday

6,808 Fiber connections added to Superdome

