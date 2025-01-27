What to expect from FAST in 2025

The rapid growth of FAST channels in 2024 shows no signs of slowing, with ad-supported streaming set to dominate as its popularity rises worldwide and the gap between ad-supported and ad-free tiers widens. But with the space evolving so quickly, one question lingers: how long can this momentum last?

FAST Channels TV has just released its What to Expect from FAST in 2025 Trends Report. I asked Russell Foy, CEO, a pair of questions based on their report, and his responses outline how FAST platforms can remain competitive in this rapidly developing streaming space.

What are some specific ways you see AI and personalization helping significantly improve the FAST viewing experience for users?

Feedback-Based Content Customization

AI will analyze user behaviors, such as watch history, interaction patterns, and content skips, to refine recommendations. This ensures users consistently discover content that resonates with their tastes, keeping engagement levels high while minimizing irrelevant suggestions.

Dynamic Real-Time Popularity Insights

By identifying and surfacing trending shows or movies through real-time analytics, AI will foster a sense of urgency and connection to shared cultural moments. This feature can encourage users to join in the buzz and explore what others are watching, creating a communal viewing experience.

Contextual and Situational Recommendations

Leveraging contextual data, such as time of day, user location, mood (inferred from viewing habits), or the type of device being used, AI can deliver content suggestions that align with the user's immediate environment. For example, lighter content in the morning, engaging series in the evening, or quick clips for mobile on-the-go viewing.

Enhanced Ad Personalization

AI could not only tailor content but also personalize the ad experience. By showing relevant ads based on viewing preferences and behavioral insights, users are more likely to engage with advertisements, turning ads from interruptions into potentially valued recommendations.

Predictive Content Strategies

AI could anticipate what users might want to watch next by identifying trends in their behavior before they even know what they’re in the mood for. This predictive ability keeps users engaged by making the browsing experience seamless and intuitive.

Inclusive and Diverse Content Discovery

AI could break out of repetitive recommendation loops by introducing diverse content choices while still aligning with the user’s broader interests. This promotes discovery of niche shows, independent creators, or underrepresented genres, enriching the viewing experience.

What are some effective tactics for FAST channels to meet challenges such as ad saturation and competition with subscription platforms for premium content?

Addressing Ad Saturation:

Shift to High-Value Direct Ads

Replace lower-CPM programmatic ads with fewer, higher-paying direct ads. This approach minimizes interruptions while maximizing revenue, resulting in a better user experience.

Improve Ad Quality and Variety

Introduce higher-quality, more engaging, and diverse filler/base ads to avoid repetitiveness and maintain viewer interest during ad breaks. Use creative storytelling in ads to make them feel like a value-add rather than an interruption.

Offer Ad Personalization

Deliver tailored ads based on user preferences and viewing habits to make advertising feel relevant and engaging. This increases the likelihood of user retention and ad effectiveness.

Ad-Free or Reduced-Ad Options

Provide easy pathways for users to upgrade to ad-free or reduced-ad viewing tiers. Highlighting this option while users are consuming content can drive adoption of premium features.

Smarter Ad Scheduling

Utilize AI to optimize ad breaks, ensuring ads are placed at moments that feel natural and do not disrupt the storytelling flow. Limit ad clusters to avoid overloading users with consecutive ads.

Competing with Subscription Platforms:

Position FAST as a Complementary Offering to Subscription Platforms and Promote it as a Lean-Back Experience

FAST channels should emphasize their role as a lean-back, effortless viewing alternative to subscription platforms. They can complement premium services by offering curated, ad-supported content that requires minimal decision-making, enhancing overall audience engagement across the ecosystem.

Value in Diverse Content Accessibility

Highlight the accessibility of FAST as a low-barrier entry point for users who may not wish to commit to subscription fees, making it a versatile addition to any viewing setup.

Hybrid Models Combining Free and Paid Content

Incorporate both ad-supported free content and premium subscription options to provide flexibility and appeal to a broader audience. For instance, offer the same content in both ad-supported and ad-free tiers to maximize user choice.

Expand Content Variety

Broaden the range of available content to include niche genres, exclusive programming, and underrepresented categories. This attracts diverse audiences and encourages longer viewing sessions.

Unique Genre-Specific Programming

Develop and promote content tailored to underserved genres that subscription platforms overlook. By offering fresh, exclusive programming, FAST channels can carve out unique niches and attract dedicated viewers.

Leverage Social Media Communities

Use social platforms to build genre-specific communities, encouraging users to share, comment, and access free content they love. This increases awareness, engagement, and traffic to FAST offerings.

Drive Awareness with Free Access to Popular Content

Provide free access to episodes or limited-time releases of premium content to generate buzz and encourage cross-promotion between FAST and subscription tiers.

Read more about what FAST Channels TV offers in the Streaming Media Sourcebook.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles