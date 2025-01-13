The Rise of Automated Translation in the Localization Industry: A Q&A With Maria Castañeda of Lokalise

Lokalise, a cloud-based localization and translation management system, has observed a fascinating shift in how content is being translated and has some intriguing new data on the rise of automated translations versus human translations.

Their findings illustrate a significant increase in automated translations in 2024. I asked Maria Castañeda, Lead Product Marketing Manager at Localise, some questions to provide further insights into these findings.

What are some of the chief differences between automated and human translations in terms of quality and efficiency?

Automated translation methods vary greatly depending on the technology used. With Lokalise's automated methods, such as Lokalise AI, we achieve 80% quality that our customers frequently rate as comparable to human translations. These methods bring unparalleled speed—delivering translations 10x faster—and efficiency, eliminating much of the back-and-forth typically involved in traditional processes. This efficiency translates into an 80% cost reduction for translations, making automated solutions not only faster but significantly more affordable.

While earlier automated methods struggled with context-specific translations, recent advancements like Lokalise AI address this challenge effectively. By leveraging glossaries, style guides, and the context of base words, Lokalise AI ensures more accurate and consistent translations, aligning closely with the original intent and style.

That said, human translators still provide higher quality for certain scenarios, especially when dealing with extremely sensitive data or highly nuanced translations. In these cases, automated methods often benefit from a human-in-the-loop approach for review and refinement.

At Lokalise, we value the evolving role of humans in the localization process. With current developments, their role can shift from pure translation to reviewing, handling delicate or specialized translations, optimizing workflows, and enhancing quality further. This synergy between human expertise and automation ensures the best outcomes for diverse translation needs.

Are there any further insights into why there was such a steep drop off in both automated and human translations in late 2023 and a sudden spike in automated translations in late 2024?

The steep decline in both automated and human translations in late 2023 can be attributed primarily to a typical seasonal downturn related to the holiday period. This time of year often sees a slowdown in business operations as companies and individuals focus on holiday activities, leading to a reduced demand for translation services. Additionally, this period might coincide with the end of budget cycles.

The significant surge in automated translations in Q3 2024 can be explained by a couple of key factors. Firstly, there is a noticeable trend of businesses increasingly embracing digital transformation strategies. As companies seek to scale their operations globally, automated translation tools have become more attractive due to their cost-effectiveness, speed, and significant advancements in accuracy and contextual relevance over the past few years.

Furthermore, late 2024 may have seen several companies onboarding directly with automated translation services as part of their strategic initiatives to streamline processes and integrate new technologies. This shift could have been further propelled by advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Which languages and/or regions have seen the most measurable improvement with automated content translations, and why?

The improvements brought by automated content translations have been global, with no specific language or region seeing disproportionate growth over others. This worldwide enhancement stems from advances in AI and natural language processing (NLP), which have improved translation quality across a wide range of languages, including those with complex grammar or structure.

For product launches and updates, automated translation tools have made it easier to adapt content for a global audience, ensuring that companies can communicate effectively in multiple markets. This global applicability demonstrates the scalability and effectiveness of automation in driving international growth, regardless of the language or region involved.

