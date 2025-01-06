Fubo Debuts Four New Interactive CTV Ad Formats Including Transactional and Gamified Ads

FuboTV, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, has announced the availability of four new interactive Connected TV (CTV) ad formats to further drive audience ad engagement. The personalized and dynamic experiences, including transactional and gamified ad formats, are part of Fubo’s ongoing commitment to ad innovation and overall strategy to connect, interact with and convert premium audiences.

The company has continued to expand its available ad formats, launching a suite of new CTV ad units earlier this year including proprietary video formats, The Triple Play and The Marquee. Designed to drive consumer action, interactive ads across industry-wide streaming platforms have been shown to increase brand awareness by 33% and purchase intent by 47% compared to standard video ads (Lucid).

Fubo’s new interactive formats are:

1) Transactional: Video spots are equipped with a custom overlay featuring a QR code that leads to a desired URL and path to purchase. Calls-to-action can be tailored to the creative for a bespoke e-commerce experience.

2) Gamified: Brands can embed themed trivia questions or polls directly into video spots without interrupting the stream. While watching the spot, audiences see a trivia question and can scroll on their remote to select a response then reveal the correct answer.

3) Rotating Carousel: A scrollable carousel featuring products, branding and more allows advertisers to showcase multiple iterations of creative and messaging within one singular ad unit. Viewers press left or right on their remote to advance the carousel while watching the enhanced commercial spot.

4) Geo-locator: Audiences are served real-time, creative tailored to regional geo-locations, making a single video spot more relevant and powerful. Advertisers can promote specific business locations within this high-impact creative overlay, designed custom for each campaign. While watching the brand spot, audiences see the brand’s nearest location with the ability to scroll on their remote to see additional nearby locations.

Fubo’s new interactive ad formats are 100% addressable and measurable. Advertisers can glean engagement metrics such as the level of audience interaction and click-through rates. Additionally, all formats can be outfitted with custom QR codes.

“As CTV matures, brands are leveling up their strategies to connect with audiences in deeper and more meaningful ways than are possible on linear TV,” said Dina Roman, SVP, global ad sales and operations, Fubo. “Interactive formats like transactional and gamified ads are the next iteration of Fubo’s ongoing ad innovation to move the needle for advertisers across our premium CTV platform.”

When asked if the four new interactive formats will be offered as part of a package to clients, or if can they be integrated/purchased in a more à la carte-type manner, Roman told Streaming Media Magazine, "We pride ourselves on flexibility and working with our advertising and marketing partners to best suit their business goals. We can build custom solutions by mixing and matching various formats around seasonal, marquee and tentpole events throughout the entire calendar year.

"A good example is our proprietary Triple Play video ad format we launched with Walmart as part of their back-to-school campaign. We included a home screen banner takeover, a curated programming carousel and branded content distribution. The beauty of these interactive formats is the ability to tweak the creative to tie into specific contexts and make it feel more personalized to the viewer's video experience."

Regarding what type of research or further data was found that led Fubo to narrow down its new interactive formats into these four specific categories, Roman said, "We know Fubo’s audience is highly attentive and engaged through the work we've been doing with TVision, EDO and our internal analysis of the consumer journey across our platform. This helps us understand viewing habits like what our audience is watching, when and for how long.

"With those insights, we assessed potential partners to see how well they'd align with those findings and ultimately, we decided to partner with industry-leading tech partners like Brightline. They helped us further understand which ad formats were gaining the most traction among streaming audiences in terms of attention and engagement outside of Fubo, and why. For instance, we learned that interactive ads across streaming platforms have been shown to increase brand awareness by 33% and purchase intent by 47% "compared to standard video ads (Lucid)."

