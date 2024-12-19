Lost in the Stream: Survey Finds Americans Waste Nearly Five Days a Year Just Deciding What to Watch

In a new survey commissioned by UserTesting, 2,000 American streaming service subscribers revealed that the average person spends 110 hours per year scrolling through streaming services, struggling to find something worth watching — a stark reminder of the “too much content, too little time” dilemma.

Key Findings:

The average American spends 110 hours per year scrolling through streaming services, struggling to find something worth watching.

Nearly half (48%) do not have traditional cable anymore and those that choose streaming platforms do so because they like the variety (43%), the shows they want to watch are not on cable (34%), and they find streaming more convenient for on-the-go viewing (29%).

52% said a platform’s user interface plays a massive or significant role in their decision to subscribe.

44% would likely end their subscription to a streaming service and subscribe to a new one just to continue watching a favorite show and 56% would cancel that subscription as soon as they finish watching said show.

Nearly a quarter (23%) have experienced difficulties canceling their subscription to a streaming service, claiming it’s hard for them to find the cancellation option on the platform’s website (39%) or that the cancellation process was overly-complicated with multiple steps (36%).

When asked how UI can be better optimized to improve user satisfaction, Bobby Meixner, Senior Director of Industry Solutions at UserTesting, told Streaming Media, "A platform’s user interface is a critical touchpoint that can make or break the overall customer experience. To truly optimize it, companies must focus on understanding their users at a deeper level—not just through analytics, but by actively observing how users interact with the platform. This can reveal friction points, such as unclear navigation or overly complex processes, and help prioritize improvements. Consistent testing and iteration, informed by real user behavior, can lead to simpler, more intuitive interfaces that cater to diverse needs, including accessibility and personalization. This may translate to creating clean visuals and intuitive navigation that make it easy for users to find content without getting stuck in endless scrolling. Ultimately, the key is designing with empathy and the user’s perspective in mind."

Regarding some of the chief obstacles preventing providers from lowering dissatisfaction with content discoverability and how they might be overcome, Meixner said, "One of the biggest hurdles is understanding the nuances of user behavior and preferences. While data can provide trends and patterns, it often lacks the context to explain why users are struggling to find content or feel their experience is impersonal. Another challenge is the complexity of managing and integrating disparate data sources, which can create gaps in the personalization journey. Overcoming these challenges requires a combination of technology—such as AI to enhance discoverability—and a user-centric approach to design and iteration. Regularly engaging with users to test new concepts and refine existing features ensures the experience evolves in line with their expectations. Providers who take this holistic approach are better positioned to deliver seamless, personalized experiences that foster loyalty and satisfaction."

Read the full report here.

