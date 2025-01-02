Altman Solon Global Sports Survey - A Q&A With David Dellea

And I think every rights owner is trying to see where a sport can be tweaked to make it more attractive on the field of play. And we should never forget about that. It's just like any consumer product; everything starts with a product. If the product is unattractive, you can do anything you want to distribute, but people will not buy it right now.

So you've got a panoply of attempts to experiment with the product. Now, take soccer. You've Kings League in Spain expanding to other countries. You also have the Baller League in Germany [with small-sided football]. [There is also the use] of IP in a new context, [with] a lot of sports organizations trying to gamify by having a presence on Roblox, trying to catch younger generations where they are, and trying to build brand equity with them in locations that you wouldn't necessarily expect a sports franchise.

TN: The study found that shorter-form content is becoming a preference for younger sports fans. How can providers best optimize and monetize short-form content?

DD: Short-form content is mostly available for free and non-exclusive across many platforms that are the easiest to access. It's snackable, it's short, intense, it's personable. It's mostly about athletes. The short form will not be about the big arch of the story of a match. It will be mostly about certain personalities that speak to the younger generation's consumer preferences.

In our survey, we try to make the point that we need to be mindful as sports professionals. You'll hear many say that the interest in sports is the same: people consume less live, [but] they consume more highlights. It's a very tricky point to make because monetization happens through live content, not to the same extent as highlights. So that's why I find that statement tricky; albeit true, it generally doesn't translate into the same level of monetization. That's why I think we all need to be very mindful of how we can funnel consumption from snackable content back to live storytelling that works.

Formula 1 and Drive to Survive are prime examples of how you can revive the live product through another kind of engagement initiative. So that's why there is relevance to live sports. People consume it. The question, of course, is whether you need to tell the story in a way that motivates people to engage with it. TN: How can emergent AI technologies enhance fans' live sports viewing experience? DD: The immediate use case is around automation, which allows a lot of personalization. One element of personalization that I find striking is AI-generated commentary. If you haven't looked at it, I would encourage you to check a demo of something done with [AWS] called Spalk.tv. It will show you the power of AI for automated commentary. That means any language is entirely based on the data stream. So this is not someone talking and then getting a translation. This is commentary generated from the ground up, native through a data stream. You can also personalize through video. That means automated clipping enables a more personalized viewing experience. Again, by automating the typically manual workflows, you can make them automatic and generate more personalization at scale without ballooning costs. TN: What are some identified technical and payment issues causing only two-thirds of fans to watch live matches, and what needs to happen within the industry to address these problems fully? DD: I think the challenges here are less technical and are more business model-related. We are in an environment where we've reached peak fragmentation. I believe the US premium leagues and the top leagues in the US are a prime example. Whereby to be able to follow the whole narrative of the league, you need to subscribe to multiple services, and we're getting to a level where we will reach peak fragmentation. I think that's causing a bunch of challenges. So, for a fan, accessing content is becoming harder and harder.