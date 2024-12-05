Are Premium Sports Events Worth What Streamers Pay to License Them?
Every few weeks we hear about the next extraordinary sum a streaming platform has paid for exclusive rights to stream a premium sports event. But as Media Universe Cartographer Evan Shapiro says, “Everybody has an NFL game now,” so is it worth it? Are streamers really gaining or retaining enough subscriptions by licensing these events to justify what they’re paying for them? Shapiro and Hub Entertainment Research Principal Jon Giegengack debate the value of sports vs. scripted content and other subscriber plays in this clip from Streaming Media Connect 2024.
Are the high costs of acquiring sports rights justified by subscriber retention?
Shapiro says to Giegengack, “Is sports worth the price of admission? You see Netflix paying over $200 million for two football games on Christmas. You see Peacock paying over $100 million for a playoff game…is it worth it? Is the retention and recidivism there from a subscriber, do you think?”
Giegengack argues that sports content is unique and irreplaceable, leading to significant subscriber engagement. “We see the numbers that we get with people [stating] the likelihood to keep a subscription once a game is over is about 50% over three months, which maps pretty closely to some of the data that Antenna has come out with. And I do think that the sports rights are worth it because it's really the only kind of unique content that's left. It's sort of the flip side of that problem where everybody has these really buzzy, super expensive dramas, but everybody has one. And if I don't have this platform, there's another analog to that I can watch somewhere else.”
The strategic importance of sports in the competitive streaming market
“Everybody has an NFL game!” Shapiro says. “Amazon has NFL games. Netflix has NFL games. CBS, Paramount, have NFL games…” He notes that Apple is one of the few streamers that lack sports, but they make up for it with great television shows.
“I think that Netflix got a really good deal with the WWE, for instance, because that's 50 weeks a year,” Giegengack says.
He emphasizes that sports programming is not subject to the same critical scrutiny from viewers compared to scripted programming. “Nobody goes to Rotten Tomatoes to decide if they're going to watch the WWE,” he says. “They just watch it no matter what. Or the NFL or the NBA. It's very predictable, and depending on what sports or combination of sports you have, you can fill up a whole year with it, and there's no substitute. So if you want to see a playoff game, like when Peacock bought that game, 2.1 million people signed up because they felt like they had to, and probably not all of them were super happy about it, but they did it, and [Peacock] did a good job of programming with other stuff.”
Join us in February 2025 for more thought leadership, actionable insights, and lively debate at Streaming Media Connect.
Related Articles
From concerts to sports and other tentpole live events, from leveraging influencers to social interactions to gamification, delivering fully optimized interactive entertainment experiences is the name of the game for engaging audiences and serving brands with large-scale live streams. Bulldog DM's John Petrocelli, who has been delivering some of the biggest events in the business for more than a decade, discusses best practices for high-engagement live streams in this conversation with Ring Digital's Brian Ring at Streaming Media Connect 2024.
02 Dec 2024
Keeping users engaged in between main events and enhancing overall fan experiences is a challenge for all sports streamers. It means giving fans new chances to interact with the content, developing second screen experiences, bringing in influencers, addressing accessibility concerns, and more, according to Joe Caporoso, President of DAZN's Team Whistle, in this conversation with Reality Software's Nadine Krefetz from Streaming Media Connect 2024.
13 Sep 2024
Even as a leading global disruptor in premium sports rights acquisition and content delivery, DAZN must contend with the practical realities of serving customers in a broader sports streaming marketplace, and advertising and monetization strategy is inevitably more complicated than placing 15s and 30s and positioning branded integrations and the like, says DAZN Global CRO and President USA Walker Jacobs. Customization, fanbase-building, and more factor into the monetization equation, as Jacobs tells Reality Software's Nadine Krefetz in this candid fireside chat from Streaming Media NYC 2024.
28 Jun 2024
The first measure of sports streaming success is replicating the cable/broadcast experience, but AWS' Julie Neenan Souza insists that sports streamers should be aiming higher when it comes to leveraging streaming's core strengths, from interactivity to betting to personalization to live ecommerce. Meanwhile ViewLift's Chance Mason contends that the key to next-level sports streaming delivery is streaming infrastructure companies like AWS embracing their emerging role as D2C media companies and partnering with sports leagues and sports rights holders at that level. Souza, Mason, and Altman Solon's Matt del Percio discuss these and other emerging opportunities for sports streaming in this clip from Streaming Media Connect 2024.
22 Apr 2024