What Kind of Audience Data Are CTV Advertisers Looking For?

Content is king, but when it comes to monetizing CTV advertising campaigns and maximizing their effectiveness, it’s secondary to the data and metrics that guarantee that their marketing efforts are connecting with the right audiences.

In this clip from Streaming Media Connect 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Daniel Trotta, Revry’s Damian Pelliccione, and Advertising Perceptions’ Erin Firneno discuss real-world examples of how CTV content providers and aggregators can provide specific analytics and metrics that deliver real value to their advertising partners.

The benefits and varieties of first-party data

Firneno asks, “What types of data and research are advertisers currently using to measure the effectiveness of their CTV campaigns?”

Trotta discusses the benefits and varieties of first-party data. “Speaking from the perspective of an SVOD service, we are going to be giving them a lot of first-party information,” he says. “Every campaign we run will have foundational metrics that we're required to send to advertisers, like most watched programs [and] the reach of your campaign. On top of that, we can field requests for more in-depth analytics. Those always have to go up for higher approval because owning the data means we have a lot of privacy responsibilities that need to be managed.”

He mentions that complying with these necessary privacy responsibilities can cause delays or complications. “[It is] a very interesting push/pull in terms of what we want to do for our advertisers and what we are required to do for our subscribers,” he says. “And product is often sitting between our ad sales team and the advertisers to ensure that [it] is handled appropriately and effectively for all parties.”

The use of impressions and brand lift studies

Firneno asks Pelliccione to discuss what Revry does to help their advertisers measure campaigns.

“I think one of the biggest tools that we've been seeing a lot more with the brand lift studies is the opportunity to measure the ROAS (Return on Advertising Spend) and the ROMIs (Return on Marketing Investment) specifically with FAST and AVOD, which is sometimes very difficult to do,” Pelliccione says. “We specifically created a product called Prism Riot, which is the world's largest multicultural certified ad exchange, with over 300 billion CTV requests available for sale per month. And that has allowed us to really trace and understand the pathway that the viewer is having outside of just watching the ad. One of our biggest advertisers this year came back with their proprietary measurement and told us that our ROMI was just over $2.35, which on CTV average is about $1.25, maybe $1.50 if you're lucky. That was a great success for us, and that was a great metric to hear from a major advertiser, and we've been using that to evangelize other opportunities.”

