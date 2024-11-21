Gracenote Resources Provide New Insights into State of Streaming Content

Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, has launched a new Data Hub providing insight into the current state of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) programming to identify global content trends and changes over time. Tapping Gracenote Global Video Data, the industry’s most comprehensive database of TV show and movie information, the data visualization graphically illustrates the current makeup of Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, and Paramount+ content catalogs to provide visibility into the programming that’s keeping viewers engaged today.

The Gracenote Data Hub complements Nielsen’s The Gauge™ and The Media Distributor Gauge, which measure time spent by audiences on individual streaming platforms and aggregated at the media company level. With the Gracenote Data Hub, the industry can better understand the content catalogs of global SVOD providers, enabling churn reduction and time spent growth.

Gracenote examines SVOD catalogs across 23 countries for unique insights on movie, TV, and sports programming content volume, genre, mood, exclusivity, and country of origin. Equipped with Data Hub intelligence, media ecosystem players from video services to content owners to advertisers can develop data-informed strategies relating to content distribution, licensing, and media buying.

How the Gracenote Data Hub directly complements Nielsen’s The Gauge

Regarding how The Gracenote Data Hub was developed to specifically complement Nielsen’s The Gauge and The Media Distributor Gauge, Trent Wheeler, Chief Product Officer of Gracenote, told Streaming Media, "The Gracenote Data Hub was developed to provide new detail on the programming offered by five primary global SVOD platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+. It focuses on content volume, catalog composition and exclusivity, program genre, mood, and country of origin. This complements information from The Gauge, which focuses on platform-specific time spent metrics. Our new Data Hub provides a visualization of data in our core Gracenote Global Video Data offering. Our new State of Play report contextualizes the data insights from Data Hub and crystallizes key narratives for industry audiences."

When asked about the metrics Gracenote used for choosing the 23 countries to focus on to examine their SVOD catalogs, Wheeler said, "Based on SVOD data for programming on these services in 23 different countries, we’re looking at a massive portion of the world’s available content. The countries covered are the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Costa Rica, India, South Korea and Australia, which represent all major regions of the world."

Gracenote's 2024 State of Play Report

In addition to the Data Hub, Gracenote has published its 2024 State of Play report, which contextualizes the Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ content data, examines notable programming trends and offers new insights to help guide business decisions. This marks the third installment of the report.

High-level findings from the new report include:

Based on Gracenote data, there are more than 550,000 TV show episodes, movies and sports-related programs available across the five tracked SVOD platforms

TV programming at the episodic level accounts for 89% of the overall content available on these platforms

Total number of unique movie, sports and program-level TV titles (excluding individual episodes) in this analysis is just over 84,000

Among the five providers analyzed, 93% of the programs distributed are exclusive to just one service

More than 70% of the content available on these platforms has been released since 2010

Platform-specific takeaways from the report include:

Amazon Prime Video distributes more than 72% of the movies and 57% of the TV shows offered by the five global SVOD services

Apple TV+ includes three times more Animated genre and Children's genre programming in its catalog than the other tracked providers

More than 78% of the content on Disney+ is exclusive to its platform and cannot be found elsewhere

Netflix’s catalog has the greatest percentage of global content, as 68% of its offerings were produced outside of the U.S.

Paramount+ features the greatest percentage of Comedy genre content (22.4%) of any of the leading SVOD services

The State of Play report concludes that catalog depth and content exclusivity are key areas of opportunity for global SVOD services seeking to retain subscribers through sustained engagement. With the volume of program choices in each SVOD service, content discovery features and personalized recommendations are critical to keeping users engaged, increasing time spent and reducing churn.

Gracenote’s industry-leading program metadata covers 40M+ titles in 260+ streaming catalogs in 35 languages and 80+ countries. The same metadata that powers the user experiences of the world’s biggest and most innovative TV providers also enables data-driven decision-making to help content distributors and owners succeed amid rapid change. Going forward, the Gracenote Data Hub will be updated quarterly and the State of Play report will be published annually. Download Gracenote’s 2024 State of Play report here.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles