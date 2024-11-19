Great New Gear: Cameras, Capture, and Connectivity - MVD Demo From Streaming Media Connect

Producing exceptionally engaging live streams requires robust, high-quality products throughout your workflow. The visual quality of your stream starts with the camera and must be maintained throughout the production process.

At Streaming Media Connect, Ryan Brenneman, CTO, Mobile Video Devices, featured live demos of three of the latest and greatest solutions from Telycam, Magewell, and Miri Technologies.

Telycam PTZ Cameras

Brenneman introduced Telycam PTZ cameras, which are known for their innovation and competitive pricing.

Telycam’s PTZ cameras are featured in three different series:

Drive+ Series – Entry Level

– Entry Level Vision+ Series – Pro AV applications

– Pro AV applications Explore Series – Broadcast and high-end production

Brenneman provided an in-depth look at the features of Telycam’s new top-of-the-line model, the Explorer which offers 4K 60fps, a one-inch Sony sensor, and advanced autofocus capabilities. He also demonstrated the camera's web interface and various settings, including exposure, auto-tracking, and IP outputs.

Magewell's New USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro

Additionally, Brenneman introduced Magewell's new USB capture HDMI 4K Pro, which supports 4K 60fps capture, and he discussed the Director Mini's latest firmware update, which enhances its production and streaming capabilities. He showcased the Director Mini's web interface, remote control features, and integration with Elgato Stream Deck for streamlined production.

The Miri X510 Dual Cellular Bonding Router

Finally, Brenneman presented the Miri X510 dual cellular bonding router, designed to provide faster and more resilient internet connectivity for livestreaming. He explained its ability to bond multiple connections, including 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, and highlighted its use in various real-world scenarios, such as live events and trade shows.

