ICYMI: Streaming Media Connect November 2024

Streaming Media Connect November 2024

Streaming Media presented its 15th Connect virtual conference November 12-14, 2024, with Media Industry Cartographer & CEO ESHAP Evan Shapiro and Streaming Media Editor-in-Chief Steve Nathans-Kelly as hosts and MCs, and featuring speakers from Microsoft, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Vevo, Philo, and more, and session topics ranging from streaming monetization to FAST strategy to OTT bundling to cloud streaming OpEx and live streaming at scale.

Highlights included the research keynotes Current Trends in Ultra-Low Latency Interactive Live Streaming, Emerging Revenue Opportunities for Weather-Related Streaming, the panels Cloudsplitting: Tackling Common Cloud Live Broadcast Workflow Challenges, Game-Changer? 5G and Live Sports Streaming, Cutting Streaming Delivery Costs With AI, an informative new tech demo with Great New Gear: Cameras, Capture, and Connectivity, a group of CTV measurement experts in Measurement Matters: Delivering Better Audience Data to Streaming Advertisers, and a pair of in-depth fireside chats: TV Plus: Samsung and the Connected TV Audience and Going Direct: DirecTV and Today’s Digital Audience.

Streaming Media Connect will return on February 25-27, 2025, for another round of deep dives and provocative conversations with the top thought leaders in the industry.

