View From the Top: EZDRM: Enabling New Business Through Security

As we look at the trajectory of our industry in 2024 and beyond, the EZDRM team is increasingly navigating the ever-changing world of streaming video through a focus on how our technologies, in both the security and integrity realms, in conjunction with strong partner collaborations, are helping new content-related business segments to emerge and thrive. Thus, we emphasize a profile far beyond a simplistic focus on piracy mitigation by focusing our attention on revenue protection and monetization of the already-existing, very valuable content.

As just one example of many, we see incredible growth in the new business of sports betting based around live streaming. The gaming sector is projected to be worth $160+ billion over the next decade. This kind of enterprise cannot grow without at the very least two critical elements in place—ultra-low-latency delivery and impeccable security. For new businesses with such critical demands, EZDRM guarantees an ultra-low latency response to sports betting providers and does so intuitively, seamlessly, and securely.

In a wholly different market, we bring our expertise to the convergence of satellite broadcasting and streaming technology. The SKYflow consortium enables an architecture of new streaming solutions that can be game changers for communities in Asia, Latin America, Africa, and beyond. As an integral part of a standards-based contemporary IP media distribution solution, EZDRM ensures robust security that underpins the delivery of a new broadcast service business.

In the ever-evolving digital media landscape, EZDRM is pleased to offer the simple, effective approach to help our customers’ businesses thrive in a way that is often (and most importantly) invisible to their end users.