Sneak Preview: Measurement Matters - Delivering Better Audience Data to Streaming Advertisers

On Thursday, November 14, industry thought leader Erin Firneno will moderate the panel "Measurement Matters: Delivering Better Audience Data to Streaming Advertisers."

The promise of streaming as a boon to advertisers has always been its potential to help them target audiences more precisely by delivering more substantive audience data than broadcast can offer. But even as streaming's audience share has grown to justify substantial migration of CTV ad dollars from broadcast to digital, when it comes to quantifying audiences and measuring engagement, the lack of consistent and easily translatable measurement standards—not to mention the sheer number of measurement options—continues to frustrate ad buyers. How can streaming move toward the proposed "single source of truth," or is that even the answer?

Confirmed panelists include

Moderator Erin Firneno is a published thought leader who advises leading media companies on important marketing trends and industry dynamics. Erin has extensive experience conducting strategic research on the value and effectiveness of TV and digital media as advertising platforms. Erin has deep expertise in market research and has led the research work at advertising sales organizations, including The New York Times. At Advertiser Perceptions, Erin is focused on working with clients such as Tubi, The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Roku, and Snapchat.

Firneno says, "While streaming has long promised advertisers more precise audience targeting and richer data insights than traditional broadcast, advertisers continue to face major challenges with inconsistent streaming and CTV measurement standards. We’ll dig into potential solutions for holistic campaign measurement in a streaming ecosystem dominated by walled gardens, learn about which methods advertisers are successfully leaning on to measure ad effectiveness, and discuss the latest trends in CTV measurement from attention metrics to a quality content index and how AI fits into the mix.”

As Hollywood's only openly Non-Binary CEO, panelist Damian Pelliccione was named one of Business Insider’s “Top 16 Power Player Execs in AD Video Streaming Space” and is one of 4x intersectional diverse co-founders of Revry, the 1st global Queer (LGBTQ+) (Certified Minority Owned and Operated) streaming media company.

Revry is available worldwide on over 60+ Connected TV (CTV), free-ad-supported TV (FAST), Over-The-Top (OTT), desktop, mobile devices, smart TVs, and major ad-supported networks. Revry was named ‘App of the Day’ by Apple IOS and Damian’s story was featured globally on Apple IOS in the ‘Developer Spotlight‘.

“CTV/FAST distributors all use very different metrics to measure the success of their channel publishers," Pelliccione says. "Without having unified measurement, it becomes a challenge for us to ascertain the success of our channel. I believe as an alliance of channel publishers, we can come together and creatively/collectively help identify potential solutions on this issue of measurement that will aid in the future growth and success of our business.”

Panelist Natasha Potashnik is Vevo’s Head of Data. Overseeing the data science and analytics teams, she is responsible for applying AI, machine learning, and insights to all parts of the business, in close collaboration with measurement and engineering. Previously, Natasha was CTO and Co-Founder of the wellness startup Superbloom, where she spearheaded technology, data science, software, analytics, and product efforts. She also served as an SVP and Partner at Known, where she led a 90+ person media science team using machine learning to plan, buy, and optimize data-driven advertising. Natasha earned her B.A. in Mathematics from Yale University and her PhD from Columbia University.

"The measurement landscape on CTV and OTT is still very disjointed," Potashnik says. "However, because every advertiser has their own KPIs, goals, and challenges, a single source of truth for streaming measurement across the board is not only unrealistic (and likely monopolistic), but actually unfavorable for advertisers. Lack of trust on reporting (and confusion on what should even be measured) has prevented the industry from fully delivering on the promise of CTV’s sophistication over broadcast. That being said, there are various measurement options through players like iSpot and TVision, which are making great strides in the space. The onus now is on publishers (which likely deliver their content across multiple platforms and formats in today’s landscape) to integrate multiple sources of measurement into their workflows. At Vevo, for example, we have a dedicated team that helps piece these various data sets together and translate them into actionable insights for our advertisers – which are tailored to their specific KPIs, goals, and challenges."

Panelist Dan Trotta has worked in entertainment media strategy spanning cable, FAST, and SVOD over the past decade. In his current position as a Product Manager at WBD, he had a hands-on role in launching Max With Ads from the ground up. Dan spent the bulk of his career in Scheduling Strategy, first at A+E Networks then at Pluto TV. The experience of absorbing the tactics cable had honed over many years and applying them to FAST is what sparked Dan's fascination with how the best ideas of traditional media could guide the rise of streaming.

"Streamers are learning that owning your own data comes with great responsibilities," Trotta says. "There's responsibility to do right by subscribers and responsibility to provide actionable data to ad partners. It is a tough balance to strike and a very exciting problem to work on. I expect innovation in this space to pick up rapidly over the next few years as traditional entertainment media companies continue leaning into advertising to grow their DTC streaming businesses."

