Netflix Urged to Reinstate Deleted Palestinian Films

On October 13 and 14, Netflix deleted nearly its entire library of Palestinian films and films about Palestinians. Thousands of people on social media have criticized Netflix for removing these films. Netflix claims there was no agenda behind the move and that the collection of films was licensed in 2021 for three years, and the licenses have expired. Meanwhile, over 30 organizations are calling on Netflix to reinstate the content and for a boycott of the streaming giant.

A coalition advocating for Palestinian representation, Freedom Forward, published an open letter to Netflix executives, addressed to Reed Hastings, founder and executive chairman, and co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos, urging them to reinstate the films, which, according to The Intercept, number at least 24.

“We urge you to explain your decision and to reinstate every film by or about Palestinians that Netflix deleted last week,” the coalition said. “We are deeply concerned that Netflix’s deletion of nearly its entire library of Palestinian films will further marginalize Palestinian voices.”

Sunjeev Bery, Executive Director of Freedom Forward, also said, “At a time when Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians, it is shocking that Netflix would delete nearly its entire library of Palestinian films and films featuring Palestinian stories. Netflix must end its silence, explain why it took this action, and commit to bringing all 19 deleted films back online immediately. Instead of deleting Palestinian content, Netflix should be promoting Palestinian stories.”

The dropped films were originally part of a 32-film collection called “Palestinian Stories.”

“Those licenses have now expired,” Netflix announced in a statement on October 25. “As always, we continue to invest in a wide variety of quality films and TV shows to meet our members’ needs and celebrate voices from around the world.”

According to The Intercept, “The landing page for the collection [now] contains just a single film for streamers in the United States: Lina Al Abed’s 2019 documentary Ibrahim: A Fate to Define — and that’s just if you access it from the U.S. Accessing the page from an Israeli IP address, not only are the 24 films gone, but ‘Palestinian Stories’ doesn’t exist at all: The URL for the landing page instead yields to 404 error page saying the site can’t be found. The Israeli page reportedly used to include 28 movies.”

Deadline wrote, “The films, which were licensed to the platform by Dubai-based Front Row Filmed Entertainment, include Elia Suleiman’s Divine Intervention (2002), Annemarie Jacir’s Salt of this Sea (2008) and Mai Masri’s 3000 Nights (2015), and can still be watched in the U.S. on other platforms.” However, as of October 28, none of these films appear to be available on Netflix’s U.S. platform.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that, “Licensing deals are responsible for the shifting availability of certain movies and TV shows on Netflix and other streamers in the U.S. and other countries. For instance, Netflix famously no longer streams Friends in the U.S. after Warner Bros. snatched up the rights to that series for its Max streamer. Mr. Robot is also no longer available on Netflix in Arabic countries.”

Still, many people are skeptical that this removal is merely yet another shift in programming availability due to the expiration of normal licensing deals.

"At a time that is emotionally and psychologically devastating for Palestinians and Arabs in the U.S., we are more than disappointed at this decision by Netflix,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, National Chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN). “A decision like this is clearly a political one, and what it means is that Netflix has chosen a side, the side of racism and war crimes and genocide perpetrated by apartheid Israel and its U.S. patron against the Palestinian people. This decision must be reversed or else we will know that Netflix is complicit in genocide."

Jodie Evans, Executive Producer, Netflix film The Square, said, "A genocide is not the time to be silent about Palestine, but to raise up Palestinian stories and humanize those being dehumanized. Shame on Netflix for censoring and dehumanizing Palestinians. Taking the side of those carrying out a genocide puts you on the wrong side of history."

Martha Allen, Ph.D., Director of the Women's Institute for Freedom of the Press, said, "It is important that globally we hear from as many perspectives as possible. Film is a powerful and creative medium. Censorship, eliminating information and perspectives that are not liked by particular administrations of government, is dangerous. Please do not eliminate films that include the important voices of Palestinians. We need them more now than ever."

As of October 28, the “Palestinian Stories” landing page on Netflix’s U.S. platform is now entirely empty.

