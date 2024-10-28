Survey Says: Captions On From Hearing to Comprehension

Captions workflows in the U.S. and globally are already mission-critical to all video-centric industries, from media and TV to enterprise and e-learning firms. But a few forces have combined to set these workflows up for dramatic growth in importance and value.

Ring Digital’s latest FutureOfTV.Live quarterly report included revealing survey data on the state of live captioning in the TV and streaming ecosystem. We’ll delve into the questions we asked and the survey’s findings here.

Forces Driving Captions Growth

First, the forces of globalization and localization that have been at play for decades continue to shape media today. Tech-led global scale combined with increasing regional and localization technologies means that captions workflows for the hearing impaired decades ago are now at the center of translation and generative AI dubbing.

Second, captions are essential when it comes to downstream workflows like creating a multi-modal Gen AI video search and understanding library.

Third, maybe, like me, you’ve purchased a low-priced TV at Target. But when you unboxed it and hung in on the wall in your master bedroom and turned it on, you (or your spouse) realized the audio speakers were, well, unusable. Most folks who pay $250 for a brand-new TV don’t expect to pay $150 for matching wireless speakers, do they? I’ll bet some use captions because of bad audio. (Note: Roku’s wireless soundbar speakers are amazing!)

Fourth, according to USA Facts (a fantastic resource created by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer) the country as a whole has experienced increasing rates of hearing difficulty.

Other Questions About the State of Captions and Captioning Workflows

But what about people that aren’t hearing-impaired? Do they use captions? How often, and why?

And then there are some other things about the viewing experience that I wanted to probe.

For example, something else I’ve been noticing is about TikTok videos, which have captions that are burned in.

Let me show you a fun example of this “captions forward” TikTok-esque viewing experience. The embedded video below is a pharmaceutical ad I’ve uploaded to X running on YouTube TV on a major cable channel. (I post as many notable #QRCode executions as possible, and this one qualified!).

This got me wondering: Is that production style coming to other TV shows anytime soon? How do people feel about those stylistic burned-in captions?

While there are other reports out there on this topic around captions usage, those that I’ve seen are outdated, poorly designed, or felt vendor-biased to me.

This one gives us a quick and fresh look at what’s really going on with captions usage.

And as per usual, as I’ve done for close to a decade now, I picked up some other gems of insight that I’ll run through next, including a poll on FAST platforms and some ideas on YouTube and the podcast genre that I hope you’ll find thought-provoking. As always, email with me your questions, comments and ideas for the next report.

1) Captions Usage Goes Way Beyond the Hearing Impaired

Nearly half (47%) of TV viewers use Closed Captions “Sometimes,” “Most of the time,” or “Always.” Among these, 16% always use captions, roughly matching the approximate rate of hearing loss in the U.S. Additionally, 31% of viewers using captions sometimes or most of the time, often to aid comprehension. I’ll call this third the Caption Curious.

The usage is way beyond its original intention of making TV accessible to the hearing impaired. It has broader implications for comprehension, and most TV OS makers have made the end-user side of Closed Captions easy.

2) Soundbar Anyone? Why People Use Closed Captions

The primary reasons for using captions are to understand dialogue better, whether due to noisy environments or general difficulties following the spoken word. Over the past decade, TV manufacturers have reduced the quality of built-in speakers while encouraging consumers to purchase their innovative soundbars. Kudos to the TV OEMs for smart pricing strategy. But my hunch is that some of the “Helps me understand dialogue” crew (36%) below are viewers that didn’t shell out for the upgrade.”

3) Want to Win Like YouTube on CTV? One Word: Pods

Podcasts on YouTube have exploded, yet major TV networks and CTV OEMs have largely ignored this trend, missing a valuable opportunity. The survey found that 44% of respondents love podcasts (both audio and video), while a substantial 26% of viewers haven’t even heard of them. This means Podcasts represent a significant growth area, especially given the blend of video and audio experiences that are becoming mainstream.

4) TV is (Still) a Huge Daily Habit

62% of respondents watch TV several times a day, with the next largest group, 21%, still watching daily but less frequently. The sharp drop in frequency among viewers suggests that TV remains an essential daily activity for the majority of Americans.

What surprised me even more was the dramatic drop-off to 21% for the next heaviest viewing cohort, which was still Daily. TV is (Still) a Huge Daily Habit.

5) TikTok-Style Captions, Burned-into TV?

The report shows that 31% of viewers appreciate captions burned directly into videos, a trend driven by platforms like TikTok. These viewers find that burnt-in captions enhance their experience, while another 26% see them as helpful but not always necessary.

My own sense is that it does aid comprehension and enjoyment in some cases. I find it helpful and feel like this trend could influence TV content production and user experience.

6) TV Genres that Viewers Enjoy

The most popular genres include Comedy (60%), Drama (55%), and Crime (54%), with podcasts nearly at the bottom of the list of genres that respondents enjoy with only 18% selecting this response. Other favored genres include Local News (47%), Documentaries (46%), and Reality TV (43%).

Podcasting as a format seems to me to be rising due, at least in part, to YouTube’s ubiquitous and lucrative platform. At the same time, while I see similar people on podcasts as on cable news or broadcast TV, I’m not seeing a ton of TV networks investing heavily into this genre. Is it the opportunity of a lifetime? Or another trap door with distractions?

7) Two Behemoths Battle for 2nd. (Built-ins? Down Below.)

When I asked about daily or weekly use of free, ad-supported streaming services, YouTube emerged as the clear “King of Free Streaming TV.” Tubi, Roku Channel, Pluto, and Fire TV Channels all show continued strength, while major connected TV (CTV) platforms like Samsung TV Plus and LG Channels came in under the “Other” category, which was at just 12%. This data highlights major strategic opportunities in free streaming, with YouTube, Tubi, Roku Channel, Pluto TV, and Fire TV Channels becoming the key players to watch.

8) Overwhelming Majority Still Subscribes to “Pay TV”

Despite the rising popularity of streaming, 64% of respondents still have Pay TV subscriptions. This finding suggests that, for now, we’re in a “hybrid” stage, where viewers hold onto traditional Pay TV bundles alongside newer streaming options. What strikes me is that these packages are evolving rather than disappearing; they’re adapting, often with streaming add-ons layered on top of core services.

