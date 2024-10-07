IAS Fights YouTube Misinformation With Expanded Detection Offering

During this tumultuous election year, as concerns mount over online misinformation, Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, has expanded its industry-aligned misinformation suitability and brand safety reporting for advertisers running campaigns across YouTube ad inventory.

The IAS's Total Media Quality (TMQ) solution suite offers useful third-party assurance that advertisements run alongside appropriate, brand-safe content. In addition to YouTube's internal regulations and processes, IAS's misinformation measurement provides independent verification.

“Brand safety is a top priority for marketers as we approach upcoming marquee global media events. We are empowering marketers with enhanced products like our expanded Total Media Quality for YouTube, which now offers IAS’s misinformation reporting,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “We’re excited to offer the ability to detect misinformation with our best-in-class measurement solution.”

In a recent Adweek article, Utzschneider wrote, “IAS’s State of Brand Safety report revealed that consumers are deeply concerned about misinformation, with 75% feeling less favorable toward brands that advertise on sites spreading false content, and 72% holding brands accountable for the content around their ads. Instead of heavy-handed approaches that harm quality publishers, let’s work as an industry to identify a more thoughtful approach to avoiding misinformation (and where it thrives unchecked), empowering advertisers, publishers, and platforms to respond forcefully and rapidly to prevent its spread."

The IAS 2024 Industry Pulse report found that media experts emphasize inserting advertisements alongside media supporting reliable journalism and morally sound content, indicating that responsible media practices are also becoming more widespread.

Regarding the key parameters IAS uses to detect and identify misinformation and the ways that this detection is industry-aligned, IAS provides video-level reporting that allows advertisers to get a complete, accurate picture of the content their ads are running adjacent to and adjust their campaigns based on their own desired suitability profiles. Total Media Quality for YouTube offers granular classification through daily reporting across 12 categories (including misinformation) and four risk thresholds, allowing advertisers to stay informed and make optimizations at scale.

This innovation not only ensures greater protection against misinformation but also aligns with YouTube’s commitment to maintaining a safe and trustworthy environment for both viewers and advertisers. By integrating IAS’s misinformation categorization and advanced detection tools, YouTube advertisers can leverage the most accurate and actionable data available, enhancing their brand safety efforts in a way that stands out from competitors.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles