How to Balance Streaming, OTA, and Cable in a Diversified News Media Organization

Delivering news content to multiple media platforms like streaming, OTA, and cable requires not only the diversification of media architecture investments but also diversifying brand awareness and the visibility of programming offerings to different platforms. Scripps Networks Head of News Standards Christina Hartman, Ashling Digital Founder & CEO Michael Nagle, and The Local Act’s Marion Ranchet discuss how to navigate these challenges in this clip from Streaming Media Connect 2024.

The importance of bandwidth and resource allocation

Ranchet says, “If you started in [the] cable business, potentially that means carriage fees, and it's a different world out there in free streaming. How do you make sure that you cater to both ecosystems without cannibalizing one another in terms of revenues, etc.?”

Nagle highlights the importance of bandwidth and resource allocation, emphasizing the need for companies to assess their internal capabilities and contractual obligations to effectively reach and monetize a broader audience. To Ranchet, he says, “You really bring up an extraordinarily important issue. In the waning days of digital cable, the question of bandwidth came up. Moving from analog to digital originally was supposed to bring infinite space for channels and choice, but then [came] media consolidation…six companies owned all 2000 channels, essentially, in the digital universe. And I think what consumers want is they want choice.”

He cites Bloomberg as an example. “It's not a streaming company, it's not a radio company,” he says. “It's a financial news and information company. Once they figure out there's a new pathway to deliver that to the audience, it's not a question of if, but of when and how. And I think for many companies who are making that evolution, it's very, very important to first determine what resources do we have internally. And then what contractually are we permitted to do? Are we bound by MFN clauses? Do we have the bandwidth if we're paying license fees to get on platforms, or [if we are] generating it from platforms, how can we reallocate those resources to reach a greater audience and monetize more effectively?”

He notes that, fortunately, many companies, such as Amagi and Aspera, exist to help streamline the process.

The advantages of a consistent brand experience across platforms

Ranchet asks Hartman if Scripps Networks is both an OTA and a streaming channel. When Hartman confirms this, Ranchet asks, “So how does that work? How much can you make happen together? What requires bespoke expertise, skills, etc.?”

Hartman shares her experience operating an over-the-air and streaming channel and notes the advantages of a consistent brand experience across platforms.

“It is a ubiquitous stream, both over the air and streaming. And from a programming perspective, that's a real advantage in that all of our resources, effort, and creativity are on our program grid. A real advantage of being without the shackles of MFNs is the [being the] same for all audiences. That allows us to offer any audience no matter how they encounter us.”

She says that when Scripps launched streaming in 2014, it was " a wheel, and that wheel was rather repetitive because it was a series of reproduced assets.” Eventually, it became essential to invest in live programming to meet consumer expectations.

She underscores the necessity of investment in live programming to meet consumer expectations and the role of traditional television margins in funding this transition. “As the viewership on streaming and fast platforms grew, so did consumer expectation of quality and [the] seamlessness of experience between streaming and traditional television. But make no mistake, it took investment. And frankly, when we launched over the air in 2021, it was in part the margins possible on traditional television that funded that investment to grow that live capacity.”

Join us in November 2024 for more thought leadership, actionable insights, and lively debate at Streaming Media Connect.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles