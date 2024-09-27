Dynamic Paywalls for Streaming Services

What would happen if we started to have dynamic paywalls for streaming ser­vices? “AI could start to optimize pay­walls and subscription offerings based on my [user] behavior so that it could maximize reve­nue and minimize friction for our user experi­ence,” says Liat Ben-Zur, CEO of LBZ Advisory.

Leveraging user data, machine learning, and generative AI could create offers based on con­sumption patterns. Some companies are dab­bling in this, but now we have the technology to really start developing it.

“Everyone’s talking about workflow automa­tion and efficiency,” Ben-Zur says. But the more interesting discussions concern business model innovations. “How can we use AI not just to im­prove what we’re already doing today, but also to find new content syndication opportunities?”

We need to look at personalizing content li­censing, in which users can access and pay for content based on specific needs or build AI-powered content marketplaces where big me­dia companies might leverage generative AI to connect content creators with relevant audienc­es and facilitate new transactions. “All the busi­ness models, all the ways you reach your cus­tomers, all the platforms of the past are still the primary platforms of today,” Ben-Zur says. “AI is either disrupting it or accelerating some of the efficiencies. What we haven’t yet cracked is how to use AI to innovate with business models.”

Dynamic paywalls can adjust based on a viewer’s propensity to view. Roku will supply content ad free if you’ve watched enough oth­er episodes of a show in one sitting. Other ser­vices have premium subscription levels to pro­vide early access to new shows.

Any service that chooses to use dynamic paywalls could A/B test to see what consumers would be interested in, whether it’s specific con­tent, removing ads, gaining early access to con­tent, or obtaining other exclusive privileges. A data loop could provide more details on what a person or group would consider valuable. Right now, the data loop consists of “I watch your con­tent, I churn, and you never know why.”

Backlash follows when subscription prices rise. Consider how testing various other reve­nue-building strategies could create goodwill if done correctly. This could increase consum­er engagement and find out what they value and what they don’t. The data collected could transform a streaming service’s business.

Lots of companies and industries use dy­namic pricing, such as airlines, Amazon, Uber, or even advertising, where the value of CPMs depends on various factors—type of content, viewer demographics, location, time of day— and the price can rise when bidders decide that placement is worth more.

Piano uses generative AI to help companies understand consumer behavior. It provides a ranking of page views based on expected ad revenue versus subscription rev­enue, helping to identify the best segments for targeting with a paywall or allowing free access. This “revenue auto optimization” uses propensity models based on user and content types. The company also works with subscrip­tion and advertising revenue data. This is the kind of insight the streaming industry needs.

Piano and Digiday’s 2024 “The State of Pub­lisher Revenue” report surveyed 76 publishing professionals. They found that respondents planned to use ad revenue op­timization platforms, machine learning user propensity models, and AI-powered person­alization engines in 2024. In addition, 82% said they planned to use adaptive and dynamic pricing, such as paywalls and ad optimization.

An FT Strategies study of 35 publishers across Europe and North America found that the use of dynamic paywalls has grown to 20% in the past 5 years. “This is most prevalent in North America, with dynam­ic models that lock content and/or showcase different prices based on user engagement [such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, or The Globe and Mail].”

Offerings need to be consistent, transpar­ent, and designed to serve the viewer. Anything else will make consumers complain the same way they do when subscription prices rise.

