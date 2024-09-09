New BrightLine Study Shows Interactive CTV Ads Drive Stronger Unaided Recall

A recent study by BrightLine, the leading platform for interactive streaming ads, revealed fresh data about the incremental impact of interactive advertising in CTV, including major new findings showing how effective interactive ads are with encouraging unaided recall.

Key findings from the report included:

36% stronger top-of-mind brand recall with a single interactive ad versus a traditional 30-second spot

58% top-of-mind brand recall boost when interactive meets traditional

83% of viewers crave remote control action over QR codes

The study also revealed that, due to economic factors, 95% of viewers do not immediately buy but instead seek consumer ratings and feedback on a product and compare pricing before deciding on a purchase.

Two executives from BrightLine, Joshua Blum, Director of Research & Analytics, and Dan Kelly, Vice President, National Sales, answered some questions to provide further insights into the new study and the implications of its findings on CTV advertising.

Is there any further insight into why a single interactive ad creates a 36% stronger top-of-mind brand recall versus a traditional 30-second spot (such as which types of interactivity garner the best results)?

Joshua Blum: The interactive elements capture attention and allow the consumer to absorb the branding more efficiently as the brand is always on the screen while the overlay appears, whereas a standard video spot generally expects the viewer to watch most of the spot to identify the brand. (We included our most popular units, carousel and trivia, in this study.)

What are some possible solutions to the finding that 83% of viewers “crave remote control action” versus using their phone to activate a screen QR code? How can ads optimize remote control use to create higher interactivity and conversions?

Joshua Blum: Nearly all of BrightLine's creative executions call for interaction via remote, so advertisers just need to figure out what type of unit they would like to run. Our interaction data supports this viewer preference in that we see a median interaction rate via remote of .77% in comparison to a QR scan rate of .005% -- 154 times more interaction with a remote.

What are the current technical limitations or challenges with implementing effective interactive ads that might be adjusted or improved to increase user engagement?

Dan Kelly: BrightLine has done extensive work over the last 20 years to eliminate or drastically reduce the technical challenges to implement interactive ads across most of the largest streaming platforms in the market.

Does the report contain any demographic data showing the effectiveness of interactive ads based on age, income or other criteria?

Joshua Blum: Although this study did not dive into the demographics of the viewer, the products that were advertised represented brands targeting various audiences to make the results applicable across general streaming audiences.

An interesting finding was that 95% of viewers aren't buying on the spot, they’re playing the “long game.” How does this “long game” manifest with consumers exactly, and how can ads be optimized for this viewer preference? Is there any additional insight into why viewers are less inclined to buy on the spot (the economy, etc.)?

Dan Kelly: In today's market, shoppers know that they can get feedback on a product as well as compare pricing of a product via a couple of quick internet searches. But when sitting down to watch their favorite show, movie, or a game, viewers don’t want to do those searches, they would rather wait till later. BrightLine's Click to Contact units offer the viewer the opportunity to select to receive an email from the advertiser they see on TV so that when they are not enjoying some downtime, they have the email with the product and offer right there in their inbox, perfect timing for performing those simple internet searches to find out a little more about the product.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles